thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
musictimes.com
Migos Lets Offset Go Completely? Quavo, Takeoff Releasing New Album Without Rapper
Even though Migos doesn't confirm that Offset is no longer a part of the trio anymore, it appears that the two remaining members Quavo and Takeoff are the only ones active within the group as they recently announced their upcoming collaboration album without the other rapper. According to Uproxx, the...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Responds To Rich Homie Quan Collab Request
Kodak Black has responded to Rich Homie Quan‘s collab request after the Atlanta rapper called him the “hardest” lyricist outside of the ATL. Rich Homie Quan was sitting down with Akademiks for a chat on his Off The Record podcast and was asked to share his thoughts on who he’d collab with outside of his hometown.
Very timely: 50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ (video)
Music icon-turned-Hollywood producer 50 Cent is dropping what can only be termed a very timely TV show titled “Hip Hop Homicides.”. The series, which will appear on WE tv beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, will hone in on the shooting deaths and unsolved killings of a score of rappers, including XXXTENTACION, King Von, Chinx and Soulja Slim and many others.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles
Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
TMZ.com
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Singles From Smino & J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Quavo & Takeoff + More
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
hiphop-n-more.com
DaBaby Shares a Horror Music Video for ‘BOOGEYMAN’: Watch
DaBaby released his new album Baby on Baby 2 this past Friday and hasn’t been getting a very good response for it. Fans are also criticizing the rapper for using Megan Thee Stallion to promote his project as he raps about sleeping with her on the song ‘Boogeyman’.
Tory Lanez Explains ‘Sorry 4 What’ Title And Drops Video For “Why Did I”
Today (Sept. 30), Grammy-nominated and controversial rapper/singer Tory Lanez has dropped his newest album Sorry 4 What — which debuted No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums. The 20-track project boasts only two features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Many of the tracks sound like “Tory featuring Tory,” as he effortlessly switches from singing to rapping. Ahead of the album’s release, the Toronto native shared the meaning of the album’s eyebrow-raising title with VIBE, during his Back-to-School drive in Baltimore. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore YouthDaBaby Taunts Megan Thee...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Debut “NY State Of Mind Tour” Documentary
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan take fans behind the scenes in the “NY State Of Mind” mini-doc. Bouncing back from the pandemic closures, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are currently embarked on the NY State Of Mind tour. The iconic Staten Island collective and the Grammy-award-winning rapper have taken their shows all across America.
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’
Freddie Gibbs is “The Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from The Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one exception: he wrote them. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives them the Freddie Corleone treatment. In tandem with the emergence of Blaxploitation films in the...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Dropped His Third LP ‘Vol.2…Hard Knock Life’ 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1998, Jay-Z and his Roc cohorts dropped his third album Vol.2…Hard Knock Life on their independent Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam imprint. Recorded in some of NYC’s most coveted studio spaces, Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life featured some of the games best producers, including Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland, Hov’s third album was the proof that Jigga had found the formula to produce the most successful full-length project of his career at that time.
