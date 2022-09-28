ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Armored 'shark' that lived 439 million years ago is humans' oldest jawed ancestor - and it predates the previous specimen by 15 million years

An ancient armored 'shark' that roamed the oceans 436 million years ago is believed to be humans' oldest jawed ancestor - predating the previous specimen by 15 million years. Paleontologists reconstructed tiny skeletal fragments unearthed in China that belonged to a creature with an external body 'armor' and several pairs of fin spines that separate it from living jawed fish like cartilaginous sharks and rays.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

This 380 Million-Year-Old Fossil Contains The Oldest Heart We've Ever Seen

An ancient fossil from one of our planet's earliest vertebrate organisms was found concealing an exciting surprise. Inside a 380 million-year-old fossilized armored fish, paleontologists identified a mineralized heart, one that was exceptionally well-preserved in three dimensions. This is an incredible find. Soft tissues are rare in the fossil record, tending to decompose before fossilization can take place. Rarer still are three-dimensional soft tissues. And it gets better. Scans of the fossil allowed scientists to study its anatomy in 3D without needing to break the precious object apart. Thanks to its amazing state of preservation, details such as an atrium, ventricle and an...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Fish#Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists

Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
WORLD
Gizmodo

These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived

It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
SCIENCE
Yana Bostongirl

Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw

The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough fossil shows what a dinosaur-era pig would have looked like

A recent study on a 250 million-year-old fossil collection previously recovered from the Karoo desert in South Africa reveals various secrets of Lystrosaurus (also known as “shovel lizard”) — a strange animal that roamed the Earth during the Permian and Triassic eras and survived the biggest catastrophic event of that time. Interestingly, Lystrosaurus looked like a reptile but had mammal-like features, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond

Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
SCIENCE
WIS-TV

A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean

(HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A tiny new island cropped up earlier this month in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists said it’s not expected to be around for very long but has quickly grown in size. The island sits on the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands. NASA Earth...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Orca, Humpback Whales Have ‘Dramatic’ Brawl in Washington in Rare Event Lasting Hours

Whale watchers near the US-Canadian border in Washington witnessed a rare event on Thursday when a pod of orcas got into a brawl with two humpback whales. Members of the Eagle Wing Tours crew spotted the event as it happened in the Juan de Fuca Strait. The strait is about 25 miles west of Victoria, British Columbia, and Port Angeles, Washington. They stated that the whales were “being unusually active at the surface” of the water.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy