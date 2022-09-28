An ancient fossil from one of our planet's earliest vertebrate organisms was found concealing an exciting surprise. Inside a 380 million-year-old fossilized armored fish, paleontologists identified a mineralized heart, one that was exceptionally well-preserved in three dimensions. This is an incredible find. Soft tissues are rare in the fossil record, tending to decompose before fossilization can take place. Rarer still are three-dimensional soft tissues. And it gets better. Scans of the fossil allowed scientists to study its anatomy in 3D without needing to break the precious object apart. Thanks to its amazing state of preservation, details such as an atrium, ventricle and an...

