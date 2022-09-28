Read full article on original website
Armored 'shark' that lived 439 million years ago is humans' oldest jawed ancestor - and it predates the previous specimen by 15 million years
An ancient armored 'shark' that roamed the oceans 436 million years ago is believed to be humans' oldest jawed ancestor - predating the previous specimen by 15 million years. Paleontologists reconstructed tiny skeletal fragments unearthed in China that belonged to a creature with an external body 'armor' and several pairs of fin spines that separate it from living jawed fish like cartilaginous sharks and rays.
This 380 Million-Year-Old Fossil Contains The Oldest Heart We've Ever Seen
An ancient fossil from one of our planet's earliest vertebrate organisms was found concealing an exciting surprise. Inside a 380 million-year-old fossilized armored fish, paleontologists identified a mineralized heart, one that was exceptionally well-preserved in three dimensions. This is an incredible find. Soft tissues are rare in the fossil record, tending to decompose before fossilization can take place. Rarer still are three-dimensional soft tissues. And it gets better. Scans of the fossil allowed scientists to study its anatomy in 3D without needing to break the precious object apart. Thanks to its amazing state of preservation, details such as an atrium, ventricle and an...
Fossil egg analysis in China adds to debate of what may have caused dinosaurs' demise
It's a hard-fought debate: Did the massive asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago wipe out a thriving population of dinosaurs, or were they already struggling to survive when that cataclysmic day dawned? A fossil egg study revealed insights.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Researchers reveal dinosaurs may have been extinct before the meteorite hit
It has become general knowledge that the extinction of the dinosaurs was due to a large meteorite that hit Earth, but according to a new study, we may be wrong. The general belief was that dinosaurs lived in the Cretaceous period, but new research reveals that dinosaurs may have been extinct long ago.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists
Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
Gizmodo
These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived
It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw
The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
East China’s volcanic terrain is ideal for fossil hunters, who discovered the unusual eggs
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
A breakthrough fossil shows what a dinosaur-era pig would have looked like
A recent study on a 250 million-year-old fossil collection previously recovered from the Karoo desert in South Africa reveals various secrets of Lystrosaurus (also known as “shovel lizard”) — a strange animal that roamed the Earth during the Permian and Triassic eras and survived the biggest catastrophic event of that time. Interestingly, Lystrosaurus looked like a reptile but had mammal-like features, Live Science reported.
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
"Once-in-a-lifetime" discovery: Ancient burial cave found on beach in Israel "looks like an 'Indiana Jones' film set"
Israeli archaeologists on Sunday announced the "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery of a burial cave from the time of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Rameses II, filled with dozens of pottery pieces and bronze artifacts. The cave was uncovered on a beach Tuesday, when a mechanical digger working at the Palmahim national park hit its...
Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond
Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
Massive 'bullseye' in Australian desert is evidence of an ancient reef
Satellite images revealed an ancient reef in a desert.
WIS-TV
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
(HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A tiny new island cropped up earlier this month in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists said it’s not expected to be around for very long but has quickly grown in size. The island sits on the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands. NASA Earth...
WATCH: Orca, Humpback Whales Have ‘Dramatic’ Brawl in Washington in Rare Event Lasting Hours
Whale watchers near the US-Canadian border in Washington witnessed a rare event on Thursday when a pod of orcas got into a brawl with two humpback whales. Members of the Eagle Wing Tours crew spotted the event as it happened in the Juan de Fuca Strait. The strait is about 25 miles west of Victoria, British Columbia, and Port Angeles, Washington. They stated that the whales were “being unusually active at the surface” of the water.
