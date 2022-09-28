Man Charged In West Loop Attempted Kidnapping Attacked 2nd Woman, Poured Urine On 3rd Woman In South Loop, Prosecutors Say

Read full article on original website
Will The West Loop Get Private Security? It’s Likely After At Least 2 Attempted Kidnappings
WEST LOOP — After at least two attempted kidnappings in West Loop, some neighbors are calling for private security to patrol what police can’t. At a community meeting Saturday, Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) said he’s looking for funding to put private patrols on the streets. But another area alderman, Byron Sighco Lopez (25th), has concerns about pursuing private patrols.
Man Charged After 7-Year-Old Boy Shot On His Way To Church In Roseland
ROSELAND — A 22-year-old man is facing felony charges after a 7-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Roseland. Kentrell Gayden was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday. At about 11:20 a.m. Sunday in...
3-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Apparent Road Rage While Riding In His Mom’s Car, Police Say
WEST LAWN — A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apparent road rage incident when a driver shot into his mother’s car on the Southwest Side Friday, police said. The murder happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn neighborhood.
Lightfoot’s 10 PM Youth Curfew Was Mostly Enforced On The South And West Sides — And It Had Little Effect On Crime, Data Shows
CHICAGO — The city’s curfew crackdown for young people this summer was billed as a crime prevention tactic — but the police districts that enforced it the most saw little improvement in safety. In May, the weekend curfew for youth was moved from 11 to 10 p.m....
Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural
PILSEN — Another beloved restaurant on Pilsen’s 18th Street has closed because of a dispute with the city over a mural painted on the restaurant. Memo’s Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., closed over the weekend, but owners are hoping a they can reach an agreement with the city to reopen soon. Memo’s is one of the neighborhood’s oldest establishments, having been owned by three different generations of families since 1956, according to current owners Gerardo and Jeanette Garza.
Officer John McKenna Mourned By Friends, Family And Those He Helped: ‘He Was A Stellar Human Being’
PORTAGE PARK — Friends, loved ones and neighbors have rallied around the family of a Far Northwest Side police officer who died unexpectedly last week. John McKenna, 50, of Portage Park, died in his sleep Sept. 26, according to his wife, Rebecca McKenna. He was healthy but had heart issues compounded by the daily stresses of the job, Rebecca McKenna said.
Alcala’s Western Wear Celebrates 50th Anniversary With No Plans To Slow Down: ‘I Got A Feeling This Business Isn’t Going Anywhere’
WEST TOWN — For decades, Alcala’s Western Wear has been one of the premiere Chicago outfitters of cowboy boots, hats, belt buckles and a range of Western apparel. Customers travel from throughout the country and world to choose from 8,000 pairs of boots for sale at Alcala’s, 1733 W. Chicago Ave., or get fitted for one of the shop’s 5,000 cowboy hats.
Nini’s Deli, Which Has Faced Backlash Over Owner’s Homophobic And Racist Preaching, Has Closed Again In West Town
WEST TOWN — A West Town deli and restaurant that has faced protests and widespread condemnation for its owner’s hateful preaching and social media posts has closed for the second time. Nini’s Deli, 543 N. Noble St., closed in late September, according to a social media post. On...
City’s Plan To Address Rogers Park Tent City Must Include Housing For People Now Living In Park, Alderman Says
ROGERS PARK — City officials have yet to outline a plan to address the homeless encampment in Touhy Park, but any steps to do so must include housing for the camp’s residents, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said. Elected officials, city agencies and neighbors have grappled with how to...
West Side Legal Aid Organization Gets $200,000 To Offer More Free Services Across Chicago
NORTH LAWNDALE — One of the city’s only community-based legal aid clinics is getting federal funding to expand its free holistic legal services that give people support rebuilding their lives after being accused of crimes. Lawndale Christian Legal Center, 1530 S. Hamlin Ave., received a $200,000 earmark in...
For 66 Years, Near North Side Barber Alfredo Fricano Has Taken Care Of Cardinals, Crooks, Daleys And More
NEAR NORTH SIDE — For nearly 66 years, Alfredo Fricano has cut hair on the Near North Side — for Chicago’s crooks and cardinals alike. The 84-year-old barber, now toupeed but forever jovial, remembers when the neighborhood only had one high-rise and haircuts were $1.75 a pop.
Man Charged In Homan Square Police Station Break-In Obtained Bulletproof Vest Before Pointing Guns At Cops, Prosecutors Say￼
HOMAN SQUARE — A SWAT training exercise inside a West Side police station turned into an active gunman scenario Monday, prosecutors said, accusing a north suburban man of breaking into the building through a fire escape, obtaining a bulletproof vest and aiming two guns at officers before he was shot.
West Loop Neighbors To Meet With Police, Officials After Attempted Kidnappings Shake Community
WEST LOOP — Community leaders and neighbors can gather Saturday in the West Loop to talk about their concerns after several women escaped kidnapping attempts in recent weeks. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) will host the meeting 11 a.m. at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St. Residents can attend...
8 Years After Uptown Neighbors Lost Battle To Save An 1896 Victorian, The Plan To Build Apartments On The Site Returns
UPTOWN — An apartment development proposal that stalled eight years ago following a local preservation effort is now back on the table. Finan Development Corp. is seeking Ald. James Cappleman’s (46th) approval to build a six-unit apartment building at 4642 N. Magnolia Ave. It is the second time the firm is making such a request after it demolished a 117-year-old home on the site in early 2014 in anticipation of a favorable zoning ruling.
What Does A Perfect Day In Chicago Look Like? A New Recipe And Guidebook Takes You Across The City
CHICAGO — In a foreword in her new book, creator and Gertie founder Abby Pucker asks readers what the city might look like if we weren’t so divided by neighborhoods and felt part of a larger, supportive ecosystem. “(A) Part: A Recipe Guidebook to Chicago” — Pucker’s latest...
You Can Now Get Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs At Home Depot
CHICAGO — Wagyu beef is no longer reserved for high-end restaurants — you can find it in Home Depot hot dogs. The lavish steak has met the working man’s bun at select Fixin’ Franks, the popular hot dog stands stashed away in Chicago-area Home Depot stores.
‘Person Of Interest’ Being Questioned In West Loop Attempted Kidnapping
WEST LOOP — Police are questioning a person of interest from an attempted kidnapping Sunday in the West Loop. The attempted kidnapping happened about 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street. A woman was walking when a man in a red Dodge Plymouth minivan pulled over, got out and tried to force her into the car, police said.
Attackers Hit Older Asian Man With Bottle, Robbed Him On Red Line: ‘Absolutely Horrific’
ROSELAND — Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and attacked an older man Sunday on the Red Line — the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate attacks nationwide, an organizer said. About 2:40 a.m., the man was riding the train near the...
Edgewater’s Hooked On Fish Brings A Sustainable Seafood Market To Bryn Mawr Historic District
EDGEWATER — After eight years of delivering fresh and sustainable seafood throughout Chicago, Hooked On Fish has dropped anchor with a new storefront in Edgewater. Hooked on Fish opened in late May at 1036 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., taking over the former home of Mama K’s Cafe. It is the first storefront for Hooked on Fish.
Officer Shoots Man Who Broke Into West Side Police Station, Pointed Training Guns At Cops, Brown Says
CHICAGO — An officer shot a man who climbed a fire escape to break into a West Side police station and grabbed guns being used for training, Supt. David Brown said Monday. About noon, the man went to the Police Department’s Homan Square facility, 1011 S. Homan Ave., and spoke to agency members, Brown said at a news conference. Afterward, he went outside and climbed up a fire escape into the station, Brown said.
