Man Charged In West Loop Attempted Kidnapping Attacked 2nd Woman, Poured Urine On 3rd Woman In South Loop, Prosecutors Say

PILSEN — Another beloved restaurant on Pilsen’s 18th Street has closed because of a dispute with the city over a mural painted on the restaurant. Memo’s Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., closed over the weekend, but owners are hoping a they can reach an agreement with the city to reopen soon. Memo’s is one of the neighborhood’s oldest establishments, having been owned by three different generations of families since 1956, according to current owners Gerardo and Jeanette Garza.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO