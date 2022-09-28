ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

crowdfundinsider.com

Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G

Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

PropTech1 Ventures Launches Fundraising of its Second Fund

The independent venture capital platform for transformative real estate technologies PropTech1 (PT1) is starting fundraising for Fund II. Thanks to the renewed participation of numerous investors from the first fund as well as well-known new investors, the minimum threshold for a first closing totaling €30 million has initially “been reached on the basis of commitments and expressions of interest.” The fund is scheduled “to start operations at the beginning of 2023.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics

LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations

7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech VC QED Investors Acquires Lingua Franca Search

QED Investors, one of the top VC firms focusing on Fintech, has acquired boutique search firm Lingua Franca Search. QED already held a majority stake in the firm, but the company increased its ownership as part of a strategic focus of investing in firms providing “portfolio support capabilities.”. QED...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing

The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore

Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy

Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs

Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goal seeks new funding

This is shaping up to be a busy and auspicious week for electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developer Lilium. Just days after the German company hailed the success of its Phoenix 2 prototype’s first full transition flight, its boss announced a search for new funding to enable what he said would be initial production targets of 400 craft each year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured

The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Charges the Hydrogen Technology Company, Executives for Allegations Regarding Unregistered “Sales of Crypto Asset Securities”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECI has filed charges against The Hydrogen Technology Corporation, former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, and Tyler Ostern, the CEO of Moonwalkers Trading Limited, for allegations regarding the sale of unregistered “crypto asset securities” of Hydro. The SEC also alleges that the defendants pursued a plot to manipulate the trading of Hydro.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup

Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

‘Ownership is the New Drip’: FinTech Founder Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding

Companies are creating new avenues in pop culture that’ll give upcoming generations creative opportunities to achieve financial stability. Luke Bailey, Neon Money Club founder and CEO, launched a fintech company alongside Jacki Liao to present the digital generation a new approach to investing and financial growth. The company pushes the philosophy that “ownership is the new drip” by teaching the modern-day generation the value of owning the things they love to buy.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Infinite Group Inc. Stock Looks Appreciably Undervalued After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI stock looks undervalued. Moreso after IGI Cyberlabs, its wholly-owned subsidiary, announced that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions enabling their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their customers.
STOCKS

