Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
PropTech1 Ventures Launches Fundraising of its Second Fund
The independent venture capital platform for transformative real estate technologies PropTech1 (PT1) is starting fundraising for Fund II. Thanks to the renewed participation of numerous investors from the first fund as well as well-known new investors, the minimum threshold for a first closing totaling €30 million has initially “been reached on the basis of commitments and expressions of interest.” The fund is scheduled “to start operations at the beginning of 2023.”
crowdfundinsider.com
LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics
LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations
7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech VC QED Investors Acquires Lingua Franca Search
QED Investors, one of the top VC firms focusing on Fintech, has acquired boutique search firm Lingua Franca Search. QED already held a majority stake in the firm, but the company increased its ownership as part of a strategic focus of investing in firms providing “portfolio support capabilities.”. QED...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing
The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore
Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
crowdfundinsider.com
Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
dronedj.com
Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goal seeks new funding
This is shaping up to be a busy and auspicious week for electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developer Lilium. Just days after the German company hailed the success of its Phoenix 2 prototype’s first full transition flight, its boss announced a search for new funding to enable what he said would be initial production targets of 400 craft each year.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sean Loosli from Zelle Shares Strategy to Bring Smaller Financial Institutions onto the Zelle Network
In the past five years, consumers and businesses, small and large, have sent more than five billion Zelle payments, “totaling nearly $1.5 trillion,” according to Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator of Zelle. Zelle users have “leveraged the convenience and security of Zelle to gift money, pay...
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Credit Provider Younited Reaches Milestone of €200M in Annual Revenue in H1 2022
Younited, the instant credit provider in Europe, provides European households – in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Germany – with financing solutions “for projects and purchases up to 50,000 euros.”. This milestone is the “best proof” of the relevance of Younited’s offer to its customers:...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Charges the Hydrogen Technology Company, Executives for Allegations Regarding Unregistered “Sales of Crypto Asset Securities”
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECI has filed charges against The Hydrogen Technology Corporation, former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, and Tyler Ostern, the CEO of Moonwalkers Trading Limited, for allegations regarding the sale of unregistered “crypto asset securities” of Hydro. The SEC also alleges that the defendants pursued a plot to manipulate the trading of Hydro.
TechCrunch
HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup
Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
‘Ownership is the New Drip’: FinTech Founder Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding
Companies are creating new avenues in pop culture that’ll give upcoming generations creative opportunities to achieve financial stability. Luke Bailey, Neon Money Club founder and CEO, launched a fintech company alongside Jacki Liao to present the digital generation a new approach to investing and financial growth. The company pushes the philosophy that “ownership is the new drip” by teaching the modern-day generation the value of owning the things they love to buy.
Benzinga
Infinite Group Inc. Stock Looks Appreciably Undervalued After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI stock looks undervalued. Moreso after IGI Cyberlabs, its wholly-owned subsidiary, announced that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions enabling their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their customers.
