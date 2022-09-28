BRISTOL – The Mum-A-Thon returns for the 53rd year Sunday, Oct. 23 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The Halloween-themed race, presented by Bristol Health and hosted and directed by Hartford Track Club, Inc., will begin at 10 a.m. with a fun run and walk "Monster Mile", followed by the wheel chair race at 10:10 a.m. and then the 8K will begin at 10:15 a.m. The Mum-A-Thon will be held rain or shine and it will start and end at St. Paul Catholic High School at 1001 Stafford Ave. Money raised will benefit the Beekley Care Center of Bristol during National Cancer Awareness Month.

