Bristol Press
Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites community to Halloween party
BRISTOL – The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites the community to join them in a “Spooky Blast” Halloween party Oct. 21. The Spooky Blast, a new event for the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Family Center at 255 West St. The party will include pumpkin painting, a costume contest with prizes, raffles, food and drinks, a photo booth and an inflatable haunted house.
Bristol Press
Apple Harvest Festival gets off to a strong start
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival got off to a strong start Friday as visitors flocked to downtown to enjoy a weekend of food and fun. The festival, which is held annually on Main Street and Riccio Way near town hall, is a fall tradition that Southington residents and visitors from surrounding towns look forward to every year – sometimes drawing as many as 100,000 visitors between the two weekends.
Bristol Press
Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser comes to an end after 25 years
BRISTOL – After 25 years of supporting Boys & Girls Club of Bristol youth enrichment and education, the Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser with Farmer Paul Minor and Daisy, the famous pot-bellied pig, ended by raising $11,500 in traditional contest donations. As another gift, contestant and longtime Kiss-A-Pig participant Bob Fiondella with...
Bristol Press
Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus seeking support for 2023 Mission Trip
BRISTOL – The Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus Church is seeking the community's support for its 2023 Mission Trip and a chance to participate in a Mass with Pope Francis. To that end, they have announced several upcoming fundraisers and initiatives. Debbie Sousa, youth ministry director, said that youth...
Bristol Press
Bristol resident named Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary
BRISTOL – Bristol resident Rosemarie LaBossiere was recently named the Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary. The group’s mission is to support the American Legion and seeks to “honor the sacrifice of those who served by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad,” read a statement provided by Rita Barlyski.
Bristol Press
St. Paul student named Archbishop's Annual Appeal Essay Contest winner
BRISTOL – St. Paul Catholic High School junior, Anna Guzda, was recently named the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal Essay Contest winner. Chairman of the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal Essay Contest and Pastor of St. Bridget of Sweden Parish Jeffrey Romans presented her with a $1,000 tuition grant in recognition of her achievement.
Bristol Press
United Way kicking off Fall Campaign
BRISTOL – Manny Martinez, the new president and CPO of United Way of West Central Connecticut, looks forward to strengthening community partnerships as he kicks off the United Way’s Fall Campaign. United Way of West Central Connecticut has announced several fundraiser events this fall as they celebrate 100...
zip06.com
Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors
Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at Dunn Block
Joan Grande recently sent Edward “Bucky” Dunn, now living out of state, a photo of the KindCare Assisted Living facility being built downtown. He did this because the property and former building there housed what was known as the Dunn Block, a building in which Bucky’s grandfather, Edward F. Dunn, paid to build in the early 1900’s.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
Bristol Press
Connecticut recognizes Bristol's Cultural District as the fifth in the state
BRISTOL – In recognition of Bristol cultural creations, spaces and downtown development, the state of Connecticut has recognized the city’s Cultural District as the fifth such district in the state. Area officials and arts supporters gathered at the New England Carousel Museum Wednesday to celebrate the announcement of...
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title
A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
Bristol Press
Mum-A-Thon returns for 53rd year
BRISTOL – The Mum-A-Thon returns for the 53rd year Sunday, Oct. 23 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The Halloween-themed race, presented by Bristol Health and hosted and directed by Hartford Track Club, Inc., will begin at 10 a.m. with a fun run and walk "Monster Mile", followed by the wheel chair race at 10:10 a.m. and then the 8K will begin at 10:15 a.m. The Mum-A-Thon will be held rain or shine and it will start and end at St. Paul Catholic High School at 1001 Stafford Ave. Money raised will benefit the Beekley Care Center of Bristol during National Cancer Awareness Month.
Bristol Press
Bristol Town Republican Committee holding free viewing of '2000 Mules'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Town Republican Committee will be holding a free viewing of “2000 Mules” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at 7 Northwest Drive, Plainville VFW. The public is invited to join.
Bristol Press
Bristol Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be holding an open forum
BRISTOL – As a means of addressing public transportation and equitable access concerns with area residents, the Bristol Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be holding an open forum this Saturday at the Bristol Public Library at 1 p.m. “We’re taking a look at transportation within the city limits...
zip06.com
Siobhan McAndrew: Going for A Walk
Suppose you had to walk 10 minutes to the well for drinkable water; 12 minutes to the river to wash clothes; two hours to the regional market. This is not a story about wagon-train pioneers settling the American West. It is a story about rural Haiti today. The walking times,...
NewsTimes
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
Bristol Press
Plymouth police investigating two burglaries in one night at pizza houses
PLYMOUTH – Two local pizza parlors were burglarized in the early morning hours Thursday by several suspects who forced their way inside the business. Police released video of one of the burglaries, which shows multiple suspects exit a dark sedan before smashing their way into one of the buildings. Police said the break-ins were reported around 2:30 a.m. at Hometown Pizza, located at 124 Main St., and Terryville Pizza, at 211 Main St.
Bristol Press
Bristol Emergency Management Director encourages families to take precautions in the event of a hurricane
BRISTOL – With Hurricane Ian having hit Florida and projected to continue its path along the east coast, Bristol Emergency Management Director Harley Graime encourages area families to take appropriate precautions in the event of unforeseen issues. Graime said he has been observing the path of the hurricane, and...
