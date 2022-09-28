Read full article on original website
Which Florida hurricane was the most deadly? What to know about storms that kill
In an address to FEMA’s staff on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwest coast, President Joe Biden said Ian “could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.”. READ MORE: Biden: Ian ‘could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history’
‘Everything is gone.’ River still rising from Ian imperils rural Southwest Florida towns
As the death toll continued to rise Friday from Hurricane Ian, search-and-rescue teams began turning attention to the inland counties of Southwest Florida, where a dangerously engorged river collapsed a bridge, trapped residents in homes and destroyed businesses. The overflowing Peace River had already flooded to historic levels, swamping Arcadia...
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
Part of I-75 closed due to rising river
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Broken boats litter Fort Myers marina after Hurricane Ian. One man can’t even find his
Lost: 52-foot yacht. Name: “Just Us.” Last seen at Dock C-2 on the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers. “I can’t find my boat,” owner Tom Downs said early Thursday morning as he searched a marina destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “I found all my friends’ boats but I can’t find mine.”
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The surge came rushing in, smothering homes, cars, entire neighborhoods. Hurricane Ian took no mercy on Southwest Florida as seawater poured down streets and into buildings. When the waters recede, the damage will not. Wrecked homes. Ruined cars. Displaced lives. Here’s what some of the scenes looked like at the...
Hurricane Ian updates from the City of Sarasota
When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.
Hurricane Ian’s strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area
Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
Venice mobile home residents scrambled to safety as Hurricane Ian blew through
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County residents spent Thursday picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian left a mess in its wake. The Venice area suffered a lot of wind damage, especially in mobile home communities. Kathy and Herb Gardner made it through the storm at their home in Bay Indies,...
North Port neighborhoods deal with aftermath flooding of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - La France Avenue, at the corner of Sumter Boulevard in North Port, is still flooded following Hurricane Ian. The street has water levels as high as some of the mailboxes with the water traveling up into residents’ front lawns. The Valentin family placed sandbags...
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Drone footage shows destruction in Venice, Florida
Drone footage shows destruction in Venice, Florida.
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts
As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
Peace River and Myakka River flooded, US 41 partially closed
The Peace River has flooded after Hurricane Ian, causing parts of US 41 in Charlotte County to close
