Venice, FL

flkeysnews.com

‘Everything is gone.’ River still rising from Ian imperils rural Southwest Florida towns

As the death toll continued to rise Friday from Hurricane Ian, search-and-rescue teams began turning attention to the inland counties of Southwest Florida, where a dangerously engorged river collapsed a bridge, trapped residents in homes and destroyed businesses. The overflowing Peace River had already flooded to historic levels, swamping Arcadia...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Hurricane Ian updates from the City of Sarasota

When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.
SARASOTA, FL
flkeysnews.com

Hurricane Ian’s strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area

Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again

This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'

As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts

As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

