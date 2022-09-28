President Joe Biden called out to Rep. Jackie Walorski in the audience at Wednesday's White House hunger conference. Walorski died last month.

STORM SURGE — The two best defenses against hurricane devastation are good planning and good luck. As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida today, President Joe Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis and their respective response teams are deep into preparation efforts, surging resources to the state — including 3.5 million liters of water and 1,300 Federal Response workers — and mandating that the 2.5 million Floridians within the path of the storm evacuate (or shelter in place if they were unable to leave by today). Biden vowed to keep oil companies honest if they try to gouge Americans with the excuse of the storm.

