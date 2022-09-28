Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know
For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores
A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
TODAY.com
Brie and camembert cheeses sold in stores across US, Mexico recalled due to Listeria
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a recall for brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 30. The cheese, manufactured in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was sold under more than two dozen brand names in popular stores across the United States and Mexico. The...
What’s the worst ice cream flavor? It’s mint chocolate chip
The experience of eating mint chocolate chip ice cream is comparable to drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth. Who created mint chocolate chip ice cream? What does mint chocolate chip taste like? What is America’s favorite ice cream? Do a lot of people like mint chocolate chip?
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled Over Undeclared Ingredient
If you're a fan of chocolaty nuts, you're going to want to pay attention to this one. According to a new FDA recall, dark chocolate almonds are being recalled due to an undeclared contaminant found in the package. According to the FDA, Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon has recalled...
I tried and ranked 25 pumpkin spice foods and the clear, delicious winner was Dunkin' Pumpkin Goldfish
Almost every snack food you can think of now has a pumpkin spice flavor. We ranked 25 snacks and drinks to try in fall 2022.
NBC New York
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: US Wants More Pumpkin Spice, MSU Study Finds
Fall is here, which means that pumpkin spice is everywhere -- from food to drinks to home products. The distinctive blend even has its own day! (For those wondering, National Pumpkin Spice Day is Saturday.) However, despite the ubiquity of pumpkin spice, a recent study from Joetta Di Bella and...
Food recall news: Momyer Distribution Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Dark Chocolate Almonds
Food recall news: Momyer Distribution Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Dark Chocolate Almonds. Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon is recalling Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Comments / 0