ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy