Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff for 1 October shooting anniversary
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in the state of Nevada to be flown at half staff to remember the lives lost in a mass shooting in Las Vegas five years ago. Flags at the state capitol and public should be flown at half...
FOX Reno
Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
FOX Reno
Nevada Supreme Court panel overturns Reno man's murder conviction in road rage case
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel overturned the murder conviction of a Reno man who jurors said shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in February 2020. The panel, in a 2-1 decision, overturned Wayne Cameron's life sentence for...
FOX Reno
Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
Comments / 0