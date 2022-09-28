ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Angry senators from both parties sink Manchin's "dirty" side deal after his power play backfires

By Jessica Corbett
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wKRk_0iDjd6lp00

Climate campaigners and people on the frontlines of the planetary emergency celebrated Tuesday after Sen. Joe Manchin requested that his fossil fuel-friendly permitting reforms be stripped out of a stopgap funding bill.

"People power has won the day," said Protect Our Water Heritage Rights Coalition (POWHR) organizer Grace Tuttle. "Thank you to everyone who rallied together to stop this bill. We will keep fighting alongside you. Our letters, calls, rallies, and grassroots activism secured this victory."

"We recognize that the fight is not over, and we stand with all frontline communities from the Gulf Coast to Alaska facing fossil-fueled injustices," Tuttle vowed. "Our movement to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline is bigger and stronger than ever. We will keep fighting to end the era of fossil fuels and for the future we deserve."

Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter declared that "tonight's turnaround represents a remarkable, against-all-odds victory by a determined grassroots climate movement against the overwhelming financial and political might of the fossil fuel industry and its Senate enablers."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed to hold a vote on permitting reforms in exchange for Manchin, D-W.Va., supporting the Inflation Reduction Act. However, a growing number of lawmakers indicated in recent days that they would oppose an urgent government funding bill if it included the "dirty deal," which would fast-track fossil fuel projects.

Given the mounting opposition to his Energy Independence and Security Act, Manchin on Tuesday evening asked Schumer to cut out his proposal.

"While the campaign against polluting oil and gas is far from over," said Hauter, "this repudiation of Sen. Manchin's so-called permitting reform bill marks a huge victory against dirty energy—and also against dirty backroom Washington deal-making."

"This victory would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of hundreds of national and grassroots organizations, along with concerned Americans from coast to coast, working together for the health and safety of frontline communities and a livable future for the planet," she stressed.

Russell Chisholm, a frontline organizer against the Mountain Valley Pipeline—which Manchin specifically included in the bill—similarly said that "what we just witnessed is the power of frontline communities united against a threat to our people and planet."

"Let the downfall of this bill be a lesson to Sen. Manchin, his fossil fuel cronies, and allied politicians: We will no longer be sacrificed for your corrupt interests," he added. "We are united against all fossil fuel projects and we will ensure the livable and just future that we deserve. Join us or step aside."

Collin Rees, United States program manager at Oil Change International, also highlighted the movement that opposed the bill, saying that "Sen. Manchin's dirty deal went down in flames today because Indigenous and frontline communities raised their voices and fought back."

"This legislation would have had deadly consequences for communities and the climate, and we applaud all members of Congress who stood with frontline communities and boldly opposed it. That's real climate leadership," he said, noting the need for "building out clean, renewable energy" rather than more fossil fuel infrastructure.

"Manchin's 'permitting reform' is far from dead, and we will remain vigilant against any attempts to gut bedrock environmental laws by attaching this dangerous package to other must-pass legislation before the end of the Congress," Rees added. "But Manchin's withdrawal of the bill is a powerful victory for the climate movement and communities threatened by fossil fuel expansion."

Neither Schumer nor Manchin gave any indication they are fully giving up on the effort, with the West Virginian saying that "it is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk."

"A failed vote on something as critical as comprehensive permitting reform only serves to embolden leaders like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who wish to see America fail," Manchin added. "For that reason and my firmly held belief that we should never come to the brink of a government shutdown over politics, I have asked Majority Leader Schumer to remove the permitting language from the continuing resolution we will vote on this evening."

Schumer, for his part, blamed Republicans—who want permitting policy to go even further in favor of polluters.

"Because American families should not be subject to a Republican-manufactured government shutdown, Sen. Manchin has requested, and I have agreed, to move forward and pass the recently filed continuing resolution legislation without the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022," he said. "Sen. Manchin, myself, and others will continue to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year."

According to Hauter, Schumer and other Democratic leaders "would be wise to heed the large and growing chorus of voices demanding an end to the fossil fuel era, and put Manchin's permitting plan down for good."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a leading opponent of Machin's bill, swiftly congratulated the more than 650 groups "who made clear that, in the midst of the horrific climate crisis that we face, the last thing we need is a side deal which would build more pipelines and fossil fuel projects that would have substantially increased carbon emissions."

"This is a victory for the survival of the planet and a major loss for the fossil fuel industry," said Sanders. "The United States and the rest of the world must move away from our dependence on authoritarian regimes, like those in Russia and Saudi Arabia, for our energy. We must now go forward in creating millions of new jobs by transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel toward energy efficiency and sustainable energy."

In addition to recognizing the efforts of frontline activists and Sanders, Indivisible national advocacy director Mary Small thanked Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Ben Cardin, D-Md., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., and dozens of other House Democrats.

"In the wake of this win and over the next few months, we urge leadership to focus on a winning legislative agenda that unifies the Democratic caucus," Small added. "As we have seen with this fight, attaching controversial policies to must-pass vehicles is a recipe for infighting and failure."

Comments / 7

Ronald
2d ago

Manchin is all in for himself. Makes a great politician and one that the people of West Virginia should vote out.

Reply
6
Related
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
MAINE STATE
Salon

Trump donors think they're giving to "save America," but they're paying Trump's legal bills

When one is under federal investigation for serious crimes like potential espionage, the usual legal advice is to be silent. Lawyers tend to get nervous when clients talk publicly about their cases, fearful that they will inadvertently provide evidence prosecutors can use against their clients in court. But after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, Donald Trump has not shut up. He rants on Truth Social about the FBI, portraying himself as the victim of an "unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid," even though there appears little doubt that he was in possession of classified documents he appears to have stolen from the government. He gives lengthy and often ad-libbed speeches, ostensibly in support of Republicans running for office, in which he complains about his alleged victimization at the hands of the FBI.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raúl Grijalva
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Wenonah Hauter
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republican allies break with Trump after he claims he can declassify documents just by "thinking"

Top Republican senators pushed back on former President Donald Trump's claim that he could declassify secret national security documents just by "thinking about it." "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified, even by thinking about it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. "Because you're sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you're sending it. There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president — you make that decision."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#People Power#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy