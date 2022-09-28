Read full article on original website
ucnj.org
Union County Meals on Wheels Program Operates Temporarily from New Location
Repurposing of previously closed jail facility has given vital County food program continued capacity for operations. The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the “Meals on Wheels” program has been operational since the Spring of 2022, using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth.
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County elementary school wins Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Tuesday presented Three Bridges Elementary School in Hunterdon County with the “Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award” during a visit to the school’s outdoor classroom. The presentation took place during...
Union County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Westfield blankets Union
Union fell to 1-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
New Jersey Globe
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup, Sep. 30: Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown North, among winners
Janey Sypeck scored two goals for Rumson-Fair Haven as it defeated Colts Neck 2-1 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (4-5-1) trailed 1-0 at the half but scored two goals in the second to get the win. It outshot Colts Neck 13-5. Ella Mason and Chloe Dengler also had assists with Katie...
NJ.com
Football: Roxbury shuts out Mount Olive for 2nd straight win (PHOTOS)
Roxbury won their second straight game at home with a 34-0 shutout of Mount Olive in Roxbury. Roxbury (2-3) smothered their opponents and got four interceptions on its way to victory after opening the season with three consecutive losses. Mount Olive fell to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
headynj.com
Breakwater Opens NJ’s 28th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Roselle Park
Breakwater Treatment & Wellness opened New Jersey’s 28th Alternative Treatment Center (ATC) or medical cannabis dispensary in Roselle Park in Union County. They opened last Friday to little fanfare, which is typical of their operation. Breakwater did not even announce their new medical cannabis dispensary on Twitter. Their newest...
Renna Media
Unknown Woman Murder of 1887 Still Outstanding Crime in City
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
NJ.com
Beloved Hoboken crossing guard to retire after 28 years of keeping kids safe
Hoboken crossing guard Kathy Romano is a true beacon of light at the intersection of Madison and Fourth streets. Everyone knows her, from the pedestrians to the people driving through. She even knows some of the dogs’ names that are on walks who love to stop by and greet her.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
NJ.com
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
ucnj.org
Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online
Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
hudsoncountyview.com
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week
A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
NJ.com
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
NJ.com
Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more
Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
NJ.com
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
