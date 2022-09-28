ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ucnj.org

Union County Meals on Wheels Program Operates Temporarily from New Location

Repurposing of previously closed jail facility has given vital County food program continued capacity for operations. The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the “Meals on Wheels” program has been operational since the Spring of 2022, using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Union County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Westfield blankets Union

Union fell to 1-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
WESTFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgewater, NJ
Government
County
Somerset County, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Government
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Community Service#Goat#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
headynj.com

Breakwater Opens NJ’s 28th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Roselle Park

Breakwater Treatment & Wellness opened New Jersey’s 28th Alternative Treatment Center (ATC) or medical cannabis dispensary in Roselle Park in Union County. They opened last Friday to little fanfare, which is typical of their operation. Breakwater did not even announce their new medical cannabis dispensary on Twitter. Their newest...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Unknown Woman Murder of 1887 Still Outstanding Crime in City

Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.
RAHWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
NJ.com
News Break
Politics
essexnewsdaily.com

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online

Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week

A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more

Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy