PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Football/Week 6.
Central-Phenix City quarterback Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and uncommitted 4-star senior Karmello English scored two TDs to lead the Red Devils to a Class 7A, Region 2 victory over Dothan at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan. Dothan running back Octavious Thomas logged 57 carries...
Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Anniston all but locked up the Class 4A, Region 4 title with a 32-7 win over Handley at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium on Friday. All the Bulldogs need to do to make it official is beat winless Talladega in two weeks.
WINTERBORO — Donoho broke its postgame huddle at Winterboro on Thursday with one word … “Playoffs!”. Thanks to Will Folsom’s passing, Lucas Elliott’s razzle-dazzle play and one stand with the Falcons’ backs to their own goal line, their playoffs dream moved one win closer.
The young quarterback broke two records held by his uncles with a 356-yard, seven touchdown performance.
