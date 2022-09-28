Read full article on original website
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges
EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.86 Million
Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Mdex has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)
Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges
GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $746,680.35 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)
XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)
QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Volatile Again Thursday Following Apple News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 4.44% to $68.93 during Thursday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology and consumer discretionary sectors are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the overall market may also be weighing on...
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Unification Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FUND)
Unification (FUND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $6.19 million and $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.
KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $166,774.99 (KCCPAD)
KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $166,774.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.
Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (TNB)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)
Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million
BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $700.00 (NXM)
NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NXM has a market cap of $285.53 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $43.30 or 0.00224386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.
KStarCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million (KSC)
KStarCoin (KSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
