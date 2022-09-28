ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
Aurora (AOA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (TNB)

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,961.81

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $565,961.81 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569.18 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00011993 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $569.18 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Unification Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $6.19 million and $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
Amp Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
VeriBlock (VBK) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $613,646.51 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
