kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
americanbankingnews.com
Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,415.00 (KALA)
americanbankingnews.com
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week
Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)
americanbankingnews.com
x42 Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $427,285.94 (X42)
X42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One x42 Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. x42 Protocol has a market capitalization of $427,285.94 and $285.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
americanbankingnews.com
Akash Network (AKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $585,086.00
Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow closes in bear market, oil jumps as Hurricane Ian barrels ahead
Coverage for this event has ended. U.S. stocks fell across the board with the Dow Jones Industrial Average officially closing in a bear market, down 20% from its record close back in January. This as the yield on the 10-year Treasury soared to 3.878% - a new 52-week high. In commodities, oil jumped over 2% to the $76 per barrel level.
americanbankingnews.com
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)
Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (TNB)
americanbankingnews.com
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million
BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million
Saffron.finance (SFI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $43,228.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $42.74 or 0.00220316 BTC on popular exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,552.00
Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,238.00
Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $11,114.77 and approximately $27,238.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (NWC)
americanbankingnews.com
Basis Cash (BAC) Reaches Market Cap of $313,635.00
americanbankingnews.com
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00
MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
tickerreport.com
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.
