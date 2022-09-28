Read full article on original website
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 54 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Saia by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Volatile Again Thursday Following Apple News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 4.44% to $68.93 during Thursday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology and consumer discretionary sectors are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the overall market may also be weighing on...
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,562 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 54.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00
MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Shardus (ULT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.36 Million
MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC. Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006213 BTC. Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00303202 BTC.
Mineral Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.63 Million (MNR)
Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Mineral has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
MAI Capital Management Invests $1.04 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$2.91, or +1.56%, to $189. Volume reached 7,641 shares, with price reaching a high of $188.57 and a low of $188.57. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Tractor Supply Foundation Donates $100,000 to Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Alchemist (MIST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.39 Million
Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00010807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Dvision Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million (DVI)
Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
VeriBlock (VBK) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week
VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $613,646.51 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
