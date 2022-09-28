ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $746,680.35 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Mineral Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.63 Million (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Mineral has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Loser Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $711,524.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $201.34 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $201.34 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0002

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $13,946.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
