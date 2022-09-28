Read full article on original website
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges
EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges
GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $746,680.35 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Mineral Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.63 Million (MNR)
Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Mineral has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)
Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00
MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Loser Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $711,524.00 (LOWB)
Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $201.34 Million
Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $201.34 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million
BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0002
Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $13,946.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges
Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week
Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)
Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
