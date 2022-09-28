Read full article on original website
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.79.
Courier Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 2,325 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
MAI Capital Management Invests $535,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 54 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Saia by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter.
Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (TNB)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)
QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Unification Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FUND)
Unification (FUND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $6.19 million and $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges
EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $0.17
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
