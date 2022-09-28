ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple see naked man steal their neighbor's pick-up, find he left a baby in their shed

By Curt Lewis
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

First, a naked man steals a truck in Livingston. Then, they find a baby. It was an eventful Saturday for an east Texas family.

John and Katherine McClain woke up early and heard their neighbor's truck speeding off. They checked their security camera and saw a naked man jump in the truck and drive away. Later in the morning, their dog heard a sound in the shed -- and the McClains found a baby girl abandoned there. The infant is okay. Police found the stolen truck later -- with the baby's father still at the wheel.

They found his own car -- apparently disabled -- abandoned near the railroad tracks that run behind the McClains home.

