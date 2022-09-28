ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
SHPING (SHPING) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Polkaswap Trading Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkaswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
VeriBlock (VBK) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $613,646.51 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,238.00

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $11,114.77 and approximately $27,238.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Nano has a market capitalization of $104.64 million and $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Innovation Blockchain Payment Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $365,807.14 and approximately $259,826.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HUPAYX (HPX) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and $157,576.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUPAYX has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.
TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $180,376.52 and $44.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Amp Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ultra Clear Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Daikicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,790.00 (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Daikicoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
