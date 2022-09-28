Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $11,114.77 and approximately $27,238.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO