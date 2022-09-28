Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
americanbankingnews.com
Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,415.00 (KALA)
WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004548 BTC. Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or...
americanbankingnews.com
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
americanbankingnews.com
saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million
Saffron.finance (SFI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $43,228.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $42.74 or 0.00220316 BTC on popular exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
x42 Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $427,285.94 (X42)
X42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One x42 Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. x42 Protocol has a market capitalization of $427,285.94 and $285.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
americanbankingnews.com
Akash Network (AKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $585,086.00
Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)
Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)
Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00
MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off
U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session. The S&P 500 plummeted 2.1% to a fresh 2022 low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased...
americanbankingnews.com
Basis Cash (BAC) Reaches Market Cap of $313,635.00
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC. Euro...
americanbankingnews.com
TNC Coin (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million
TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $563,197.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million
Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million
BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
