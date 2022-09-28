Read full article on original website
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
Digital Trends
Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale
Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.
TechRadar
Meta's original Oculus Quest is getting an update two years after being scrapped
Three years after launch, and two years after it was discontinued and replaced by a newer model, the Oculus Quest will finally be getting the hand tracking 2.0 update. That’s right - the precursor to Meta’s hugely popular VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, hasn’t yet been forgotten by Meta, with the Oculus Quest update set to land in October (via Upload VR (opens in new tab)).
Ars Technica
Nintendoes what Valve don’t: Game barred from Steam will launch on Switch
Japanese publisher Spike Chunsoft announced that the first official English translation of visual novel Chaos;Head Noah won't be coming to Steam as planned "due to Steam's guideline-required changes to the game's content." But while the game is apparently too risqué for Steam, the family-friendly folks at Nintendo apparently have no problem with a Switch version that Spike Chunsoft says will still launch in the US on October 7 as scheduled.
Engadget
Sonos Sub Mini
The Sub Mini is the Sonos sub we’ve been waiting for. It’s relatively affordable, easy to move around your home, and it’s perfectly sized for apartments and small rooms. Consider it a dead-simple way to upgrade your Sonos Beam or Ray.
Engadget
Peloton fitness gear will soon be available at Dick's Sporting Goods
It's been a for to say the least. Part of the company's plan to right the ship is to offer its connected fitness gear through third-party retailers. It started and now Peloton has an exclusive deal with a brick-and-mortar retailer. So, you soon may be able to walk into a Dick's Sporting Goods location and pick up a Bike, Tread or after seeing it in person. It seems Dick's won't carry for now, though.
The Verge
RIP Google Stadia: the latest news on the discontinued cloud gaming service
Google announced on September 29th, 2022, that its Stadia cloud game streaming service will be terminated in late January 2023. You can no longer make purchases through the platform, and notably, Google is offering refunds to gamers for everything that they might have purchased during its three-year existence: controllers, games, and all.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Engadget
Amazon built Eero WiFi extenders into its latest Echo Dot speakers
Amazon isn't done updating its Eero router lineup this year, if not quite in the way you'd expect. To start, the brand's new Echo Dot speakers will now double as Eero WiFi extenders. Plug one in and you'll get as much as 1,000 square feet of additional network coverage. That speaker on your nightstand could improve the internet connection in your office, in other words.
Engadget
Ubisoft will help jilted Stadia users transfer their purchases to PC
Stadia, Google's ill-fated attempt at a cloud gaming service, will shut down in January. Players will be refunded for all their hardware and software purchases, except for Stadia Pro subscriptions. As it turns out, some folks will be able to keep playing certain games elsewhere. Ubisoft will help people who bought its titles on Stadia to transfer their purchases to PC.
Engadget
Everything you need to know about Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. For the first...
Engadget
Native Instruments pads out its Komplete 14 suite with some welcome new toys
Komplete, Native Instruments' flagship music production bundle, has a little bit of everything. That's always been part of its appeal. It's pricey, but you get monster synths, a top-notch drum sampler, a virtual guitar rig and Kontakt — which is also a sampler, but calling it one seems incredibly reductive. Native Instruments is still one of the biggest names in the music software world, but it's an increasingly crowded and competitive market. And much of it is moving towards a subscription model (even Native Instruments). So this year the company is adding some new software in hopes that customers will come back for at least one more big-ticket purchase.
Engadget
Square makes Tap to Pay on iPhone available to all US sellers
Square has publicly launched its Tap to Pay solution for the iPhone after running an early access program these past few months. That means sellers across the US can now use the company's Point of Sale app to receive payments from customers using just their iPhones anywhere they are. Sure, they need to have a newer iPhone — the oldest model that can run the feature is the iPhone 11 — but they don't need to buy additional hardware to access the feature.
Engadget
Ring brings radar detection to its Spotlight Cam Pro
We've already seen Ring add Bird's Eye View — its fancy 3D motion detection — to its flagship security camera and its flagship outdoor light camera. Consequently, you get no prizes for guessing that the feature is now coming to the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. The new Pro Spotlight Cam is joined by a Spotlight Cam Plus, which offers a slightly nicer design than its predecessor.
Google Stadia is shutting down, refunding purchases
The service will stay online until January 18
Logitech’s New Portable Gaming Console is Already on Sale Ahead of Its Release
Handheld gaming consoles are the next big thing and while a Nintendo Switch is great, Logitech is releasing its own portable gaming console and it’s on sale right now, even before its October 18 release. Get it now for just $299.99, a $50 discount from its original price of $349.99. Buy: Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $299.99 You can access multiple cloud gaming services through this portable gaming console, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. You’ve even got a Remote Play feature, which allows you to stream games from the Xbox or Steam app. The screen itself features a...
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
The Verge
I fell in love with Stadia right as it shut down
Google is shutting down Stadia, its polarizing cloud gaming service, only four weeks after the company’s target audience of me, Makena Kelly, actually started using it. When Stadia was announced in 2019, Google pitched it as the future of gaming, providing a more accessible alternative to expensive PC rigs or whatever $500 next-gen console iteration was on the horizon. And when Stadia finally launched, it worked. Sure, features were missing, and connections were shaky, but suddenly I had access to a handful of games that would have previously cost me hundreds of dollars in hardware and controllers to play — a steep investment I wasn’t willing to make for games I may have only thrown on for a few hours.
Engadget
Teenage Engineering's PO-80 Record Factory both cuts and plays vinyl
Teenage Engineering is best known these days for its electronic music-making gear, but now it has an option for creating physical copies of those tunes. The Swedish brand has released a PO-80 Record Factory that, as the name implies, lets you cut vinyl records at home in addition to playing them back. The extra-cute orange and white design is part of the draw, but the real appeal is the simplicity — you just need to plug an audio device into the 3.5mm jack and start recording.
