XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $746,680.35 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
Unification Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $6.19 million and $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $2.38 million and $10,254.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Loser Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $711,524.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Dvision Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Daikicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,790.00 (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Daikicoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Shardus (ULT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.36 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC. Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006213 BTC. Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00303202 BTC.
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $700.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NXM has a market cap of $285.53 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $43.30 or 0.00224386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.
