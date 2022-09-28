Read full article on original website
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.86 Million
Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Mdex has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges
EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million
Furucombo (COMBO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
S4FE Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (S4F)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945...
XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)
XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $166,774.99 (KCCPAD)
KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $166,774.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.
VeriBlock (VBK) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week
VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $613,646.51 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
Basis Cash (BAC) Reaches Market Cap of $313,635.00
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC. Euro...
PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945...
Shardus (ULT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.36 Million
MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC. Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006213 BTC. Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00303202 BTC.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)
QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Berry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $349,851.00
Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Berry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Achieves $37.89 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million
Saffron.finance (SFI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $43,228.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $42.74 or 0.00220316 BTC on popular exchanges.
NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $700.00 (NXM)
NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NXM has a market cap of $285.53 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $43.30 or 0.00224386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.
TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Down 8.6% This Week
TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $180,376.52 and $44.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.
XMax (XMX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week
XMax (XMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. XMax has a market cap of $579,600.00 and approximately $154,751.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Dvision Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million (DVI)
Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
