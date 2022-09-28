Read full article on original website
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
A Look at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia Villa in Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, among the top five richest men in Asia, and is 10th on the Forbes world’s billionaire list 2022. Here’s a look inside his home, which he calls Antilia. The Reliance Industries owner is known for holding some of the most...
Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0002
Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $13,946.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges
GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $746,680.35 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)
QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)
XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $166,774.99 (KCCPAD)
KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $166,774.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges
EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Loser Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $711,524.00 (LOWB)
Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges
Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,415.00 (KALA)
WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004548 BTC. Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or...
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)
Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $700.00 (NXM)
NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NXM has a market cap of $285.53 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $43.30 or 0.00224386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.
Berry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $349,851.00
Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Berry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.86 Million
Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Mdex has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
