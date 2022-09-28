Read full article on original website
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
Two juveniles arrested after firearms found at Reed High School
Two juveniles were arrested and transported to Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center Friday afternoon after two firearms were found at Reed High School. School police discovered the firearms Friday morning, prompting the school to go into a precautionary code yellow lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m. The juveniles were charged, according...
Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:10 p.m.: The Washoe County School District says two juveniles were charged and transported to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center. An investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges being a possibility. A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges
BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
mynews4.com
Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus
Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police asking for help identifying 2 persons of interest
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a July shooting. The victim in this case is identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Renteria of Sparks. The department has identified 21-year-old Jovon Woodard. He is described...
2news.com
Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
2news.com
Sparks Police Looking For Suspects, Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting
One man died inside a car after being shot multiple times at a Raley's parking lot. The shooting happened on July 28th near Pyramid Way and north McCarran Blvd.
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Sixth Annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
District 5 candidates field voters’ questions at forum
The El Dorado County League of Women Voters hosted District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler on Sept. 22 for a question and answer candidate forum at Pinewood Elementary School in Pollock Pines. Both were given a chance to address some of the district’s biggest issues if elected...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
