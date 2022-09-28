ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

whtc.com

Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor, age 67, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Charles was born July 7, 1955.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Sybounheuang Anongdeth

Sybounheuang “Sy” Anongdeth passed away peacefully Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. After a long battle with kidney failure, he received a kidney transplant. He then faced another battle – colon cancer. He fought like the true soldier he was. Syboun came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Holland Police Log September 28-30, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

West Ottawa Lone Local Prep Grid Winner; Hope, GVSU at Home on Saturday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – On Match Day 6 of the 2022 high school football season along the Lakeshore on Friday night, these scores:. Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Unity Christian at Holland Christian game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Galesburg-Augusta at Saugatuck contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Pickup Driver Hospitalized After Crash with Combine on Road Near Nunica

WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 30, 2022) – An 18-year-old Coopersville woman was hospitalized following a crash involving farm machinery near Nunica on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 8th Avenue near Garfield Street shortly after 1 PM. That was where the woman was driving her pickup southbound when she drifted over the center line and slammed into a combine that was heading northbound. The collision took out a front wheel from the farm machine, while the pickup landed upside down in a nearby ditch.
NUNICA, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made, Suspect Arraigned in GVSU Area Off-Campus Shooting

ORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 28, 2022) – A 23-year-old Muskegon man on Wednesday was arraigned on charges stemming from a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. Hudsonville District Court Judge Judith Mulder set $500,000 bail on DeJarion Blackshire on counts of...
MUSKEGON, MI

