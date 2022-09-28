WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 30, 2022) – An 18-year-old Coopersville woman was hospitalized following a crash involving farm machinery near Nunica on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 8th Avenue near Garfield Street shortly after 1 PM. That was where the woman was driving her pickup southbound when she drifted over the center line and slammed into a combine that was heading northbound. The collision took out a front wheel from the farm machine, while the pickup landed upside down in a nearby ditch.

