Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
americanbankingnews.com
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week
Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges
EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,456.73 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges
Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Nano has a market capitalization of $104.64 million and $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tickerreport.com
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
x42 Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $427,285.94 (X42)
X42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One x42 Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. x42 Protocol has a market capitalization of $427,285.94 and $285.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,415.00 (KALA)
WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004548 BTC. Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or...
americanbankingnews.com
Basis Cash (BAC) Reaches Market Cap of $313,635.00
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC. Euro...
americanbankingnews.com
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Ultra Clear Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (UCR)
Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Zelwin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,471.00 (ZLW)
Zelwin (ZLW) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,238.00
Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $11,114.77 and approximately $27,238.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)
QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
americanbankingnews.com
Daikicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,790.00 (DIC)
Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Daikicoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Popsicle Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)
Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
msn.com
Dow's 425-point rally led by gains in Home Depot, Boeing shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Comments / 0