Markets

americanbankingnews.com

Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down

The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Dollarama (TSE:DOL): Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Still Worth Buying?

Dollarama stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. However, its upside potential doesn’t seem too high due to the stock’s rally this year. Nonetheless, it’s a solid, recession-resilient stock that is worth considering. Dollar-store company Dollarama (TSE: DOL) (OTC: DLMAF) has seen its shares perform...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $166,774.99 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $166,774.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Mineral Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.63 Million (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Mineral has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $201.34 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $201.34 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
RETAIL
americanbankingnews.com

NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $580,602.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $580,602.00 and approximately $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Achieves $37.89 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Green Climate World Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,781.00 (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.
MARKETS

