Buffalo, WY

Sheridan Media

Main Street Closure

Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

A new home for Hole in the Wall Coffee Co.

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After four years in business, Forest Reardon, co-owner of Hole in the Wall Coffee Co., says it’s time for a move. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the coffee shop will be closing its doors at its current location tucked away off of S. Douglas Highway and, Reardon says, should re-open at a new location on W. Juniper Lane near Humphrey’s within a few days.
GILLETTE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

LETTER: Thank you Johnson County and fare thee well

Eileen and I have been in Buffalo for nearly 10 years and have never contemplated leaving either our fair town or Wyoming. Things change. On Monday, October 3, 2022, we will pull up stakes and move to near Lexington, Kentucky where our daughter Ali and her fiancé Michael live. There are numerous reasons we are taking this leap, but primary is to be closer to them – family.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People

Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Police search for man who pulled a knife during argument

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Officers are on the hunt for a 41-year-old man who reportedly pulled a knife on another man at a local hardware store earlier this week, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson confirmed Friday. The incident was reported around 7:08 a.m. at Menards by a 52-year-old woman...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine

Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Burglary Suspects Apprehended Southeast Of Sheridan

Two people suspected in being involved in a number of jobsite burglaries are in custody, after they were caught trying to hide from law enforcement. According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30pm Wednesday (September 28th), a citizen spotted a suspect vehicle, and attempted to make contact with the 2 people inside, but the driver sped off.
SHERIDAN, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Maertens shatters school diving record

Buffalo High School junior diver Olivia Maertens broke the school’s six-dive record by 13.75 points at the Worland Invitational last weekend. Her first-place dive earned 240.75 points, breaking the previous record, 227 points, set in 2012 by Grace Meacham. For Maertens, breaking the record was a surprise. “My warmups...
BUFFALO, WY

