Sheridan Media
Main Street Closure
Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
county17.com
A new home for Hole in the Wall Coffee Co.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After four years in business, Forest Reardon, co-owner of Hole in the Wall Coffee Co., says it’s time for a move. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the coffee shop will be closing its doors at its current location tucked away off of S. Douglas Highway and, Reardon says, should re-open at a new location on W. Juniper Lane near Humphrey’s within a few days.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Thank you Johnson County and fare thee well
Eileen and I have been in Buffalo for nearly 10 years and have never contemplated leaving either our fair town or Wyoming. Things change. On Monday, October 3, 2022, we will pull up stakes and move to near Lexington, Kentucky where our daughter Ali and her fiancé Michael live. There are numerous reasons we are taking this leap, but primary is to be closer to them – family.
Sheridan Media
Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People
Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
county17.com
Police search for man who pulled a knife during argument
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Officers are on the hunt for a 41-year-old man who reportedly pulled a knife on another man at a local hardware store earlier this week, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson confirmed Friday. The incident was reported around 7:08 a.m. at Menards by a 52-year-old woman...
cowboystatedaily.com
Some Small Wyoming Towns Dominate On Test Scores While Largest School Districts Languish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Focused teachers, involved parents and good planning are the secrets to high test scores in Wyoming, school administrators say. Plus it helps to live in a small town. While numerous Wyoming schools performed well on last year’s Wyoming Test of Proficiency...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine
Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
buffalobulletin.com
Sheridan Media
Burglary Suspects Apprehended Southeast Of Sheridan
Two people suspected in being involved in a number of jobsite burglaries are in custody, after they were caught trying to hide from law enforcement. According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30pm Wednesday (September 28th), a citizen spotted a suspect vehicle, and attempted to make contact with the 2 people inside, but the driver sped off.
oilcity.news
Two Sheridan men plead guilty to federal charges after highway patrol seized 1.97 pounds of meth
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Sheridan men entered guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of meth. On March 3, 2022, Jeffery Michael Johnson, 32, and Michael Shae Kelli, 22, were pulled over by the...
buffalobulletin.com
Maertens shatters school diving record
Buffalo High School junior diver Olivia Maertens broke the school’s six-dive record by 13.75 points at the Worland Invitational last weekend. Her first-place dive earned 240.75 points, breaking the previous record, 227 points, set in 2012 by Grace Meacham. For Maertens, breaking the record was a surprise. “My warmups...
