weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
