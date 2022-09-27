Read full article on original website
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
