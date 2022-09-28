ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

1 dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into guard rail

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after two cars were racing on President George Bush Turnpike this past Saturday.The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the turnpike near Independence Parkway. Police investigation revealed that vehicle one was traveling eastbound, racing another vehicle, when the driver lost control and struck a metal guard rail. The driver, 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fire at Mesquite apartment complex displaces 30, leaves 1 dead

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An apartment fire in Mesquite damaged several units early Friday morning, leaving 30 people without homes and another person dead. The Mesquite Fire Department said that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Tradewind Apartments on 2120 Tradewind Drive.A total of 13 fire units, 35 firefighters, and two chief officers were all dispatched to fight the blaze, with help from four fire units and a chief officer from Dallas Fire-Rescue.The firefighters were able to eventually beat back the flames, but 12 apartment units were damaged or destroyed by the fire and one person died. The victim's identity has not been released.The City of Mesquite and the Red Cross are helping the 30 residents who are now without homes.The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton

The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
DENTON, TX
Mike Forbes
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

1 dead in Mesquite apartment fire; officials investigating as arson

MESQUITE, Texas — One particular person has died in a fireplace at a Mesquite apartment complicated on Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Mesquite police stated it assisted the Mesquite Fire Department with a structure fireplace at roughly 2:30 a.m. Friday at Tradewind Apartments, which is in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
MESQUITE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas shooting at venue space on Botham Jean: Multiple victims

DALLAS — Ten folks have been injured, together with one one who was shot within the head, throughout a shooting exterior a celebration venue in southern Dallas late Saturday, police confirmed to WFAA. The shooting occurred round midnight at a venue within the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard,...
DALLAS, TX
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
DALLAS, TX

