9-year-old boy dies after Van Zandt County crash
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about four miles west of Canton on Sunday morning, according to DPS. DPS reports said that a 2002 Lexus ES-300 was traveling east on State Highway 243 behind a Ford F150, when the Ford slowed down for traffic ahead and […]
1 dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into guard rail
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after two cars were racing on President George Bush Turnpike this past Saturday.The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the turnpike near Independence Parkway. Police investigation revealed that vehicle one was traveling eastbound, racing another vehicle, when the driver lost control and struck a metal guard rail. The driver, 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
One killed in Mesquite apartment fire
One person is killed in an apartment fire in Mesquite this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 Friday morning in a building at the Tradewinds Apartments on Tradewind Dr.
Fire at Mesquite apartment complex displaces 30, leaves 1 dead
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An apartment fire in Mesquite damaged several units early Friday morning, leaving 30 people without homes and another person dead. The Mesquite Fire Department said that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Tradewind Apartments on 2120 Tradewind Drive.A total of 13 fire units, 35 firefighters, and two chief officers were all dispatched to fight the blaze, with help from four fire units and a chief officer from Dallas Fire-Rescue.The firefighters were able to eventually beat back the flames, but 12 apartment units were damaged or destroyed by the fire and one person died. The victim's identity has not been released.The City of Mesquite and the Red Cross are helping the 30 residents who are now without homes.The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
starlocalmedia.com
Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton
The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
fox4news.com
3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree
DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
blackchronicle.com
1 dead in Mesquite apartment fire; officials investigating as arson
MESQUITE, Texas — One particular person has died in a fireplace at a Mesquite apartment complicated on Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Mesquite police stated it assisted the Mesquite Fire Department with a construction fireplace at roughly 2:30 a.m. Friday at Tradewind Apartments, which is in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
fox4news.com
Suspect dies after being tased fleeing Frisco police, Texas Rangers investigating
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a suspect who ran away from Frisco police. Frisco police say that on Sept. 14 the suspect was using a fake ID to buy a car at a dealership...
Two men, teen caught stealing catalytic converters in Denton
A police officer was driving past a motel and saw a guy crawling under a Tundra pick-up and then quickly crawling out and jumping into a getaway car.
Police arrest Texas landlord caught on camera brandishing gun during tenant dispute
Landlord Phillip Young, 68, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Denton police.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas shooting at venue space on Botham Jean: Multiple victims
DALLAS — Ten folks have been injured, together with one one who was shot within the head, throughout a shooting exterior a celebration venue in southern Dallas late Saturday, police confirmed to WFAA. The shooting occurred round midnight at a venue within the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard,...
Dallas police seeking public's assistance identifying individuals in connection with homicide that left 14-year-old dead
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying individuals in connection with a shooting which left a 14-year-old dead earlier this week. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block...
blackchronicle.com
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the stomach before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire household, in accordance to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday night round 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, situated in northwest Parker...
fox4news.com
Loved ones celebrate slain Dallas man’s birthday; alleged shooter still sought
DALLAS - Family and friends celebrated what would have been the 44th birthday of a father killed when he tried to stop a group from stealing his truck. Cordney Dawson was celebrated Friday at a park. His murder was featured on a Trackdown segment. One arrest has been made, but...
Pedestrians killed by a car in Lewisville have now been identified
Two people killed by a car in Lewisville this week have now been identified. The pair was struck by a car while walking on Round Grove Road near Highway 121 on Tuesday.
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Praise Vigilant Neighbors After Woman, 79, Was Tied Up During Home Burglary
The family of an elderly woman who was tied up while her home was burglarized in Collin County is expressing gratitude for the quick action of neighbors and police. Police detectives in Murphy are now investigating whether the suspects are tied to other crimes in the area. Residents in the...
