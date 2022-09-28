Park Improvement Projects to Receive TIF Funding

Chicago Park District facilities in North Park and the Near West Side will receive $4.75 million in upgrades through Tax Increment Financing (TIF) measures approved by City Council today.

Touhy Herbert Park, at 2106 W. Adams St., will receive up to $3.5 million from the Central West TIF district to support ballfield and landscape improvements, playground upgrades, a new water feature, a new entry plaza, and the removal of an outmoded comfort station. New lighting, benches, and paved pathways will also be added throughout the park.

Gompers Park, at 4222 W. Foster Ave., will receive up to $1.25M from the Foster/Edens TIF district to support renovations to fieldhouse locker rooms and pool access area.

The City’s TIF program uses new property tax growth within designated district to support public improvements within their boundaries.

