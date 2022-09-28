FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department remembers one of their own as Engineer David Greene was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A funeral procession snaked around Fort Worth and ended at Doxology Bible Church where Greene's colleagues, friends and family paid their respects. Greene was a 29-year veteran of the department. He passed away last week due to occupational brain cancer. "While it was somber, and it was emotional, there was also a few laughs along the way telling stories about David," said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440.Glynn describes him as friendly, dedicated...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO