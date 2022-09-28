ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
DENTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas shooting at venue space on Botham Jean: Multiple victims

DALLAS — Ten folks have been injured, together with one one who was shot within the head, throughout a shooting exterior a celebration venue in southern Dallas late Saturday, police confirmed to WFAA. The shooting occurred round midnight at a venue within the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard,...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

1 dead in Mesquite apartment fire; officials investigating as arson

MESQUITE, Texas — One particular person has died in a fireplace at a Mesquite apartment complicated on Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Mesquite police stated it assisted the Mesquite Fire Department with a construction fireplace at roughly 2:30 a.m. Friday at Tradewind Apartments, which is in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
MESQUITE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Frisco police: Investigation into robberies at Regents Park

FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the general public about robberies taking place round a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and lady have been concentrating on individuals and their stealing jewellery within the 14000 block at Regents Park. “Usually, I really feel very...
FRISCO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site

DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

29-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department is laid to rest

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department remembers one of their own as Engineer David Greene was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A funeral procession snaked around Fort Worth and ended at Doxology Bible Church where Greene's colleagues, friends and family paid their respects. Greene was a 29-year veteran of the department. He passed away last week due to occupational brain cancer. "While it was somber, and it was emotional, there was also a few laughs along the way telling stories about David," said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440.Glynn describes him as friendly, dedicated...
FORT WORTH, TX
Recent Arrests in Keller

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MUNOZ FLORES, ERNESTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: UNKNOWN; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KELLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas 12-year-old alleged to have shot father in murder plot dies

TEXAS — The 12-year-old Texas girl who is believed by law enforcement to have shot herself and her father in a murder plot has succumbed to her injuries, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.

