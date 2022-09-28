Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
KWTX
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
fox4news.com
3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree
DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas shooting at venue space on Botham Jean: Multiple victims
DALLAS — Ten folks have been injured, together with one one who was shot within the head, throughout a shooting exterior a celebration venue in southern Dallas late Saturday, police confirmed to WFAA. The shooting occurred round midnight at a venue within the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard,...
Black Mother Violently Arrested After She Called Police Will Receive $150K
Jacqueline Craig was wrestled to the ground and arrested after she called Fort Worth police to report that her white neighbor had choked her seven-year-old son.
klif.com
Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
fox4news.com
Suspect dies after being tased fleeing Frisco police, Texas Rangers investigating
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a suspect who ran away from Frisco police. Frisco police say that on Sept. 14 the suspect was using a fake ID to buy a car at a dealership...
blackchronicle.com
1 dead in Mesquite apartment fire; officials investigating as arson
MESQUITE, Texas — One particular person has died in a fireplace at a Mesquite apartment complicated on Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Mesquite police stated it assisted the Mesquite Fire Department with a construction fireplace at roughly 2:30 a.m. Friday at Tradewind Apartments, which is in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
blackchronicle.com
Frisco police: Investigation into robberies at Regents Park
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the general public about robberies taking place round a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and lady have been concentrating on individuals and their stealing jewellery within the 14000 block at Regents Park. “Usually, I really feel very...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
CBS DFW
29-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department is laid to rest
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department remembers one of their own as Engineer David Greene was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A funeral procession snaked around Fort Worth and ended at Doxology Bible Church where Greene's colleagues, friends and family paid their respects. Greene was a 29-year veteran of the department. He passed away last week due to occupational brain cancer. "While it was somber, and it was emotional, there was also a few laughs along the way telling stories about David," said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440.Glynn describes him as friendly, dedicated...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MUNOZ FLORES, ERNESTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: UNKNOWN; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
One killed in Mesquite apartment fire
One person is killed in an apartment fire in Mesquite this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 Friday morning in a building at the Tradewinds Apartments on Tradewind Dr.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 12-year-old alleged to have shot father in murder plot dies
TEXAS — The 12-year-old Texas girl who is believed by law enforcement to have shot herself and her father in a murder plot has succumbed to her injuries, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
