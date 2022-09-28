ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

onthebanks.com

Q&A with Land-Grant Holy Land on Week 5: Rutgers at Ohio State

Rutgers is coming off its first loss of the season, a 27-10 outcome at home against Iowa. Coming off the unimpressive performance, the Scarlet Knights will be take on the most difficult task in the Big Ten. Of course, this is a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
onthebanks.com

On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 149: Week 5 Preview at Ohio State with Stephen Means of Cleveland.com

Rutgers suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday and the road ahead does not get any easier. The Scarlet Knights are preparing for a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State. We are joined by Stephen Means of Cleveland.com to discuss Ohio State football. Also, we take some time to breakdown the Big Ten power rankings to this point of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Washington Examiner

Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Popeyes Opens Another Location in Paramus

Popeye’s, the global fried chicken fast food chain, has opened another Bergen County location. Located at the former Dress Barn location on Route 4 in Paramus, the brand has certainly seen it’s stature expand since it launched their signature chicken sandwich. With a number of locations in the...
PARAMUS, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

1 killed, 1 wounded in West Orange shooting

One man was killed and another wounded Tuesday afternoon when shots rang out in a West Orange neighborhood, authorities said. Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark, was shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Watson Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
94.5 PST

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ

