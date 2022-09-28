Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
University District tackling residents’ concerns of safety, walkability with new BeWell initiativeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
onthebanks.com
Q&A with Land-Grant Holy Land on Week 5: Rutgers at Ohio State
Rutgers is coming off its first loss of the season, a 27-10 outcome at home against Iowa. Coming off the unimpressive performance, the Scarlet Knights will be take on the most difficult task in the Big Ten. Of course, this is a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State.
onthebanks.com
How to watch Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, preview
Rutger is preparing for a trip to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss in the Big Ten opener to Iowa in Week 4. Rutgers is not 3-1 on the season as it prepares to take on one of the best teams in the nation.
onthebanks.com
On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 149: Week 5 Preview at Ohio State with Stephen Means of Cleveland.com
Rutgers suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday and the road ahead does not get any easier. The Scarlet Knights are preparing for a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State. We are joined by Stephen Means of Cleveland.com to discuss Ohio State football. Also, we take some time to breakdown the Big Ten power rankings to this point of the season.
NEWS10 ABC
Jillian Huerter, the youngest member of the Huerter family, announces commitment to Rutgers
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huerter is synonymous with basketball in the Capital Region. The Huerter family has seen four members play at the division one level, and next season, Jillian Huerter will make it five. Jillian Huerter, the youngest of the Huerter family, announced her commitment to Rutgers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
Siena College Poll Shows How Hochul-Zeldin Race Looks As NY Gubernatorial Election Nears
With a little over one month until New Yorkers choose their next governor, new polling shows that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to be the favorite over her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over Zeldin, 54 to 37 percent, according to a new Siena College...
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
RELATED PEOPLE
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
WEATHER: Rain from Ian to soak NYC area this weekend as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
fox5ny.com
Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
boozyburbs.com
Popeyes Opens Another Location in Paramus
Popeye’s, the global fried chicken fast food chain, has opened another Bergen County location. Located at the former Dress Barn location on Route 4 in Paramus, the brand has certainly seen it’s stature expand since it launched their signature chicken sandwich. With a number of locations in the...
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
1 killed, 1 wounded in West Orange shooting
One man was killed and another wounded Tuesday afternoon when shots rang out in a West Orange neighborhood, authorities said. Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark, was shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Watson Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott.
More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
Comments / 0