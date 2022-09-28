Read full article on original website
Related
Mikel Arteta builds success free of pragmatism and Arsenal are smiling | Jonathan Liew
Win or lose the Gunners are enjoying themselves and it showed again as they gave their manager a win to savour over Tottenham
Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election, poll shows
BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead going into Sunday's presidential race against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and is within sight of an outright victory, a fresh poll showed on Saturday.
Comments / 0