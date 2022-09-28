Runners from 20 area high schools competed Tuesday night in the 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational, held at the Kokosing Dam in Fredericktown. Mount Gilead won the boys race with 54 team points, followed by Northmor (106) and Fredericktown (143). Mount Gilead sophomore Will Baker finished first overall with a time of 15:48.79. His teammate, senior Reed Supplee, placed fourth with a time of 16:22.18. West Holmes senior Zeke Galbraith (second, 16:04.54), Northmor junior Ryan Lehman (third, 16:13.74) and East Knox senior Nathan Streby (fifth, 16:23.33) rounded out the top five individually.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO