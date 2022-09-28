Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Ronald Lee McCoy
Ronald Lee McCoy, age 68, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born on May 26, 1954, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Stewart and Leota (Stiltner) McCoy. Ron graduated from East Knox High School and...
Knox Pages
Jerry Lee McCament
On the evening of Sept. 24, Jerry McCament of Mount Vernon passed away at Riverside Hospital after a short illness. He was 65 years old. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golfing and bike riding. To plant a tree in memory of Jerry McCament as a living tribute, please...
Knox Pages
Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead
Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Knox Pages
Historical Society to tour Agricultural Museum
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Historical Society will host its next meeting on Wednesday Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Knox County Agricultural Museum. The museum is located at the Knox County Fairgrounds, just off Wooster Road, north of Mount Vernon. The meeting is free and open to the public, and all persons interested in area history are invited to attend.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational
Runners from 20 area high schools competed Tuesday night in the 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational, held at the Kokosing Dam in Fredericktown. Mount Gilead won the boys race with 54 team points, followed by Northmor (106) and Fredericktown (143). Mount Gilead sophomore Will Baker finished first overall with a time of 15:48.79. His teammate, senior Reed Supplee, placed fourth with a time of 16:22.18. West Holmes senior Zeke Galbraith (second, 16:04.54), Northmor junior Ryan Lehman (third, 16:13.74) and East Knox senior Nathan Streby (fifth, 16:23.33) rounded out the top five individually.
Knox Pages
17 found guilty, 1 sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher found 17 defendants guilty and sentenced one person after arraignments and hearings were conducted this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The Mount Vernon Law Director's Office brought forward these cases.
Knox Pages
Four Knox County football teams in playoff hunt heading into Week 7
MOUNT VERNON -- Four Knox County high school football teams are in the playoff hunt with one month of regular season play remaining. Two would host first-round playoff games if the postseason began today.
