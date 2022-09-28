Read full article on original website
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu
Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
The Cocktail Rachael Ray's Husband Named After Their Dog
Baseball season may be winding down for the time being — apart from the usual suspects destined to meet in the Fall Classic — but Rachael Ray recently hosted a special baseball episode of the "Rachael Ray Show." The episode features recipes for cute baseball-shaped meatballs complete with bacon laces as well as "Batter Up" corn dogs, so you can tell she's really going all-in on the theme. One of the highlights of the show, however, is a cocktail with a name that seems somewhat mysterious at first. It's called the Triple B, but what is this supposed to stand for — balls, bats, and bases? Or how about the ingredients? The drink contains beer, bourbon, and ... nothing else beginning with the letter "B" (no, there's no bacon in there).
I'm a former barista. I tried instant coffee from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Nescafé, and Café Bustelo to find the best.
To find the best instant coffee at the grocery store, I reviewed instant brews from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Café Bustelo, and Nescafé.
Easy Candied Walnuts Recipe
Candied nuts might seem like a sweet that belongs more to your grandparents' generation than to your own, but take a bite or two of these sweet and salty nuts and you'll see at once that grandma and grandpa were onto something. And that something — which is a delightful candied walnut, to be clear — can be made with just three simple ingredients thanks to this recipe from Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. What's more, while these candied walnuts are ideal for enjoyment during the chilly fall evenings or as a treat around the holidays, they're pretty great any time of year, and any time of day, for that matter. Brookes says, "They're great enjoyed as a snack or after dinner treat."
I went to Walmart to feed my family of 14 – it came out to about $26 each for a week’s worth of food
ONE mom was able to purchase enough food to feed her family of 14 for a week for just $26 each at Walmart. TikTok channel DoughertyDozen describes itself as a foster adoptive family of 14 in New York. Often times, the mother of the family is behind the camera. Recently,...
M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
Reddit Is Losing It Over An Out-Of-Season Starbucks Beverage
Nothing quite beats the first sip of a freshly brewed cup of coffee. No matter your caffeine preference, Starbucks has deemed itself to be one of the true pioneers of quick-service, gourmet coffee in the world with over 33,800 stores worldwide (via Statista). It's that unmistakable Starbucks smell that lures us in and nearly begs us to order a pumpkin spice latte.
Workers Reveal What It's Really Like To Work At Bubba Gump Shrimp Company
Back in 1994, the film "Forrest Gump" entered into our hearts as the ultimate feel-good movie (via IMDB). The iconic Tom Hanks movie was an instant classic that would not only earn the actor an Academy Award, but it would also give us the gift of a fictional-turned-real life restaurant. Just two years after the release of the movie, the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company opened its first location in Monterey, California.
30+ Halloween sales you can shop now—save on candy, costumes and so much more
Get ready for spooky season by shopping the best Halloween sales available now at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Save on candy, costumes and more.
I went inside the Starbucks 'cupping room', where employees taste 100 cups of coffee per day and saw why it's essential to the chain's success
Cupping was surprisingly technical, with an exact protocol for smelling, scooping, and slurping.
TikTok Is Raving Over Costco's Delicious Onion And Garlic Dip
According to National Day Calendar, every March 23, the nation comes together to celebrate National Puppy Day. This is unfortunate, because March 23 is also National Chip and Dip Day, which might not be as adorable, but is certainly a tastier option, as anyone who has ever licked a puppy can attest.
The Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Recipe Is Older Than You Might Think
Chick-fil-A earns that uppercase "A" in its name for many reasons. For starters, the chicken sandwich chain has been named "America's favorite restaurant” for eight years running, according to a tweet by the American Customer Service Index. Americans might not be as enamored with fast-food restaurants as they once were, but Chick-fil-A once again earned a score of 83, the highest score among fast-food restaurants and a couple points ahead of second-place finisher Jimmy Johns (via the New York Post).
How To Nail The Bake Off, According To GBBO's Crystelle Pereira
"The Great British Bake Off" dropped its latest season, making now the perfect time to catch up with some of the great contestants from seasons past. 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno has just released a new cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," and will soon be on tour (via Instagram), while 2019 finalist Steph Blackwell released her second cookbook, "Bake Yourself Happy," in May (via Instagram).
The TikTok Food Trend Alejandra Tapia Stans - Exclusive
Another day, another TikTok food trend in the works. One of the most recent viral ideas is the butter board instead of the iconic charcuterie boards. Basically, it's just an excuse to eat a lot of butter, and we are totally on board. While cloud bread has made its way out, social media has a way of cranking out new trends left and right. No one knows this better than TikToker Alejandra Tapia, who has garnered 6.3 million followers and about 240 million likes so far.
TRUFF Just Dropped A New Oil For Truffle Lovers
When it comes to truffle oil, an elegant condiment that is often found among the chicest items in the grocery store, the options are endless. Truffle oil has truly made a name for itself in the culinary world and is considered an extravagant ingredient among eaters of all walks of life. TRUFF, the Huntington Beach, California-based brand best known for its unique-tasting, silky, vegan, gluten-free, fancy-schmancy, truffle-infused hot sauces has also expanded its portfolio to tap into the mayonnaise, pasta sauce, and oil markets. The company has done well for itself thus far — LeVar Burton swears by the signature hot sauce, and Oprah told her fans to "put it on everything."
Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Is Scary Hot
Fall is easily the best time of year for seasonal flavors. It's PSL season, McDonald's pumpkin creme pie may be returning soon, and foods everywhere are either candy-themed or pumpkin spice. Okay, so maybe for some it's the worst of the flavor seasons, but you have to agree that it's got a strong, unified flavor profile. Not to mention, a familiar and complementary color palate. That being said, it can be a treat when brands pick up on some of the other opportunities for fun fall flavor, like getting in on the cobweb and ghostly decorating action or enjoying a little ghoul and gourd wordplay.
Lindsay Lohan Answered Burning Questions About Food
If you're a Lindsay Lohan fan you're probably wondering where she's been for the last 15 years. While you may often reminisce about the days of "Freaky Friday" and her epic appearance on "Mean Girls," the once buzzworthy teenage celebrity has taken a backseat in the public eye after being center stage for so many years. As it turns out, she's now an adult and has some keen opinions about food.
The Chaos Behind Dunkin's National Coffee Day Promo Fail
As you might expect, humans drinking coffee dates back centuries. According to the National Coffee Association, many people believe coffee originated in the region we now know as Ethiopia, later spreading to the Arabian peninsula in the 15th century, and Europe in the 17th century. The rest, as they say, is history.
