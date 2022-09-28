Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Man seriously injured in crash in southern Cass County
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in southern Cass County Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says Juan Estrella-Diaz was eastbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when he made a left turn in front of a westbound vehicle, colliding at the intersection of County Road 18. Estrella-Diaz...
trfradio.com
Injury Reported Following Single Vehicle Accident
Shevlin woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Michelle Dawn Raiter, 52, was injured when the westbound 2017 Ford Explorer she was driving crossed over the Highway 2 center median, and eastbound lane, then crashed into two power poles in the eastbound ditch at Mile Marker 94.
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
bemidjinow.com
UPDATED: Homicide and suicide causes of death after investigation in Becker County
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office has identified the bodies found in a Lakeview Township home Tuesday morning. Sheriff Todd Glander says homicide was the cause of death of 49-year-old Stacy Stearns, and suicide the cause of death of her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns. The original story, published Sept. 28,...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Sept. 28
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Two subjects warned for trespass on BNSF property on the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. S. Assault, 10:25 p.m. Officer responded to a domestic assault...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rest area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton to be closed temporarily
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Hansel Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton will be closed temporarily on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. MnDOT says there will be no running water as crews make repairs to the water lines. Although the building will be closed, the rest area parking will remain open.
KNOX News Radio
Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
bemidjinow.com
Beltrami County Board meetings go on the road to Eckles Township
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will take their next meeting on the road Tuesday. The meetings will begin at 3 p.m. at Eckles Town Hall. In the work session, County Auditor JoDee Treat is recommending the county board decline to authorize a DMV office in the City of Blackduck.
Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager
Police in Bemidji have put out an appeal to find a missing 18-year-old woman. Tahlia Poitra hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 21. She is about 5' 6" tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes, according to the Minnesota BCA. Poitra also has a butterfly...
lakesarearadio.net
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
bemidjinow.com
bemidjinow.com
Mississippi Music donates back to community
Mississippi Music recently made $15,000 in donations to two local nonprofits. A $14,000 donation to Bemidji Parks and Recreation will continue the restoration efforts of the WPA stone benches along Lake Boulevard. One bench has been restored already this summer through a partnership with the Marion Dessert Memorial Fund. “We...
bemidjinow.com
Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center now open
Beltrami County and Sanford Health held the grand opening ceremony of the Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center yesterday. Patients will be accepted starting Oct. 13. According to a release, the $6.9 million project was possible through a partnership of Sanford Health, Beltrami County and the state of Minnesota. The center is...
17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates for Minnesota House 2B
After redistricting switched districts around earlier in the year, Minnesota House 2B has shifted to encompass portions of Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Itasca, and Cass Counties. Running along partisan lines are Matt Bliss, a Republican lawmaker who has represented the former 5A district for one term in 2016 and...
bemidjinow.com
Additional public hearings, extended comment period for Beltrami County Jail project
Additional public hearings are coming next month for comment on the Beltrami County Jail project. The online portal is now open through the end of October for feedback on the seven options being considered for the future of the Beltrami County jail. For example, a regional correctional facility could be...
