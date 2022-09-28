ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shevlin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
bemidjinow.com

Man seriously injured in crash in southern Cass County

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in southern Cass County Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says Juan Estrella-Diaz was eastbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when he made a left turn in front of a westbound vehicle, colliding at the intersection of County Road 18. Estrella-Diaz...
CASS COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported Following Single Vehicle Accident

Shevlin woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Michelle Dawn Raiter, 52, was injured when the westbound 2017 Ford Explorer she was driving crossed over the Highway 2 center median, and eastbound lane, then crashed into two power poles in the eastbound ditch at Mile Marker 94.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bagley, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Shevlin, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Sept. 28

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Two subjects warned for trespass on BNSF property on the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. S. Assault, 10:25 p.m. Officer responded to a domestic assault...
BEMIDJI, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Rest area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton to be closed temporarily

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Hansel Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton will be closed temporarily on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. MnDOT says there will be no running water as crews make repairs to the water lines. Although the building will be closed, the rest area parking will remain open.
DALTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Shevlin Fire Department#Sanford Ems#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting#Bemidji State University
Power 96

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager

Police in Bemidji have put out an appeal to find a missing 18-year-old woman. Tahlia Poitra hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 21. She is about 5' 6" tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes, according to the Minnesota BCA. Poitra also has a butterfly...
BEMIDJI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
bemidjinow.com

Daily Archives: September 30, 2022

Mississippi Music recently made $15,000 in donations to two local nonprofits. A $14,000 donation to Bemidji Parks and Recreation will continue the restoration efforts of the WPA stone benches along…. 0. Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center now open. Beltrami County and Sanford Health held the grand opening ceremony of the Sanford...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Mississippi Music donates back to community

Mississippi Music recently made $15,000 in donations to two local nonprofits. A $14,000 donation to Bemidji Parks and Recreation will continue the restoration efforts of the WPA stone benches along Lake Boulevard. One bench has been restored already this summer through a partnership with the Marion Dessert Memorial Fund. “We...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center now open

Beltrami County and Sanford Health held the grand opening ceremony of the Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center yesterday. Patients will be accepted starting Oct. 13. According to a release, the $6.9 million project was possible through a partnership of Sanford Health, Beltrami County and the state of Minnesota. The center is...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Meet the Candidates for Minnesota House 2B

After redistricting switched districts around earlier in the year, Minnesota House 2B has shifted to encompass portions of Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Itasca, and Cass Counties. Running along partisan lines are Matt Bliss, a Republican lawmaker who has represented the former 5A district for one term in 2016 and...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy