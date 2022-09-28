Read full article on original website
glenn hill
2d ago
That's good stuff, for her and the community! Damn shame some people have such black hearts! What does her looks have to do with anything? Probably 1 of the nicest individuals you've ever met!
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
8,000 Square Foot Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million With Breathtaking Boston Views
Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
universalhub.com
East Boston billiards hall was ordered shut because of neighbor, police complaints; can re-open tonight but has to prove it's doing something about its issues
The Boston Licensing Board ordered Billares Colombia, 28 Bennington St., in East Boston, shut on Saturday because of repeated complaints from nearby residents about noise and crowds. At a hearing yesterday, Boston Police said the billiards spot has been responsible for ten times as many complaints as any other establishment...
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
universalhub.com
Sky prism over the Grove in West Roxbury
The most complete parhelion that I ever saw was a couple days before New Year's 2020 at the Crane Estate in Ipswich. Cold, icy day and it was flaring at 90, 180, and 270 like the New Mexico flag.
spectrumnews1.com
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
universalhub.com
Board approves East Boston cannabis shop - but without a drive-thru window
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved a proposed marijuana shop at 4 Neptune Rd. in East Boston - but without what appeared to be a takeout window shown on the submitted plans. Brian Jones's Cannabis Healing had originally proposed a drive-thru window at which customers who ordered online could...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Boston Globe
‘Fix the actual roads’: These are the street changes readers want to see
Boston.com readers want upgrades to the streets, but they don't agree with Mayor Wu on what that means. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu implemented a number of changes to Boston that were first implemented in response to the Orange Line shutdown will stay in place. The city says the changes were such a success that they should continue to “enhance public space and improve mobility,” but Boston.com readers aren’t happy about it.
Southie Real Estate News: Cumberland Farms building sold
Even though it underwent a major renovation a few years back, Cumberland Farms at the corner of L and 5th will most likely be closing soon. Word on the street – and confirmation from the relator – the building located at 628 East Fifth Street is under agreement with a closing coming up in October.
WCVB
Here's why MBTA says old Orange Line cars can't be sold, turned into diner
MEDFORD, Mass. — Were you hoping that enjoying a cup of coffee and perhaps a slice of pie inside a former Orange Line train might exorcise all those memories of inexplicable delays, unidentifiable odors and fellow riders who don't take off their backpacks?. Sorry. You're probably out of luck.
wgbh.org
Meet Lynn’s mayor Jared Nicholson, who wants to develop the waterfront and clean up the beaches
You may have heard the rhyme: Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin. But the new mayor, Jared Nicholson, has a different attitude. He sees it as a city of growth. Nicholson is a father — his son just started preschool and a second child is on the way. He’s also a former college wrestler who still takes part in a beach-wrestling tournament every summer.
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
Plans for marijuana dispensary in Boston's North End met with opposition
BOSTON -- The North End is full of shops and restaurants with a lot of history, and now an aspiring business owner is trying to bring a new industry to the neighborhood.It's not cannolis...it's cannabis, and a vacant storefront at the corner of Hanover and Commercial Streets is sparking quite a bit of controversy. "It's a bad idea, it's a bad location," said restaurant owner Damien DiPaola.The company Bay State Herbal Solutions has submitted their plan to the city in hopes of winning their approval for the store. "I think CBD, THC, whatever gets you through the day is a gift," said...
25 INVESTIGATES: City of Boston warned of light pole concerns prior to one falling
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will examine all its infrastructure after a rusted light pole fell on a woman in the Seaport Tuesday afternoon. The massive light pole seriously injured a 35-year-old woman walking across the Moakley bridge. It snapped from the bottom and fell on a walking path.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
universalhub.com
Old synthetic turf at Charlestown High fields to be replaced with new synthetic turf
Mayor Wu and the City of Boston are committed to ensuring young athletes in all neighborhoods have access to the facilities and infrastructure needed to participate in youth sports. The City has a preference for grass playing surfaces wherever possible. There is no ban on the installation of turf in the City of Boston.
WCVB
State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman
BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
liveboston617.org
Roll Over on Blue Hill Ave Sends One to the Hospital Saturday
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 22:15 hours, Boston EMTs, Boston firefighters, and Boston Police officers assigned to District B-2 received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had crashed and rolled over near the Boston Housing Authority building in the area of Blue Hill Ave. When first responders...
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
universalhub.com
Mayor Wu says no new fake grass in parks
Boston bans artificial turf in parks due to toxic ‘forever chemicals’. Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, has ordered no new artificial turf to be installed in city parks, making Boston the largest municipality in a small but growing number around the nation to limit use of the product because it contains dangerous chemicals.
Comments / 2