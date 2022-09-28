ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

The Spun

Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bills Could Get 2 Key Players Back For Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills have a huge early season matchup coming up on Sunday, and they could be getting two key players back for it. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson will practice on a limited basis today. Both players missed Buffalo's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
Syracuse.com

Will Bills’ Gabe Davis, Ed Oliver or Dane Jackson play Sunday vs. Ravens? Sean McDermott provides update

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have several position groups that have been hit hard with injuries early this season. Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and cornerback Christian Benford (hand) for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens when he appeared on his weekly radio spot on WGR 550.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Ravens: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on Friday ahead of their Week 4 matchup:. CB Christian Benford (hand) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Questionable. WR Gabe Davis (ankle) CB Dane Jackson (neck) TE Dawson Knox (back/hip) OL Mitch Morse (elbow) DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
BALTIMORE, MD
WGRZ TV

Ian remnants to impact Bills game in Baltimore on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For those of Bills Mafia who are heading to Baltimore, bring the rain gear. This will be the third game the Buffalo Bills will face a game where the weather will play a role. The remnants of once-hurricane Ian will be swirling are the East Coast...
BALTIMORE, MD

