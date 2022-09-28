Read full article on original website
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Sept. 29
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Sept. 29. Female arrested on her warrant on the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Fire, 3:55 p.m. Reported on the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S.
Man seriously injured in crash in southern Cass County
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in southern Cass County Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says Juan Estrella-Diaz was eastbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when he made a left turn in front of a westbound vehicle, colliding at the intersection of County Road 18. Estrella-Diaz...
Daily Archives: September 29, 2022
Children’s Reading Program Fund seeking board members. The Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Program Fund is seeking Bemidji-area residents to serve on its advisory board. According to a release, this component fund of the Northwest Minnesota…. 0. MnDOT to launch self-driving shuttle project in Grand Rapids. The...
Mississippi Music donates back to community
Mississippi Music recently made $15,000 in donations to two local nonprofits. A $14,000 donation to Bemidji Parks and Recreation will continue the restoration efforts of the WPA stone benches along Lake Boulevard. One bench has been restored already this summer through a partnership with the Marion Dessert Memorial Fund. “We...
Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center now open
Beltrami County and Sanford Health held the grand opening ceremony of the Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center yesterday. Patients will be accepted starting Oct. 13. According to a release, the $6.9 million project was possible through a partnership of Sanford Health, Beltrami County and the state of Minnesota. The center is...
Meet the Candidates for Minnesota House 2B
After redistricting switched districts around earlier in the year, Minnesota House 2B has shifted to encompass portions of Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Itasca, and Cass Counties. Running along partisan lines are Matt Bliss, a Republican lawmaker who has represented the former 5A district for one term in 2016 and...
Additional public hearings, extended comment period for Beltrami County Jail project
Additional public hearings are coming next month for comment on the Beltrami County Jail project. The online portal is now open through the end of October for feedback on the seven options being considered for the future of the Beltrami County jail. For example, a regional correctional facility could be...
