Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Auburn football vs. LSU Tigers: Our final score predictions are in.
The Auburn Tigers will host the Louisiana Tigers in a conference battle on Saturday. The game is the first conference matchup for LSU this season while Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime during Week 4. Although starting quarterback T.J. Finley is out with a shoulder injury, Robby Ashford will take over for the Tigers offense.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Auburn: Scouting report and score prediction
BATON ROUGE - Will LSU football drill the final nail in the coffin of Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn?. We're about to find out this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) when LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) heads to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face off against Auburn (3-1, 1-0) in coach Brian Kelly's first road game at LSU.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Former Indiana player breaks into LSU football locker room, claims he's the reason LSU won the 2019 title
A college football conflict grew out of control quickly at LSU on Monday. After he was caught breaking into the LSU football locker room, former Indiana football defensive tackle Ralph Green III was arrested and booked on several assault-related charges. He was recorded outside of Tiger Stadium in handcuffs surrounded by police and security.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled as guest speaker for Donaldsonville event
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the guest speaker Oct. 6 for the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Education project in Donaldsonville. A reception will be 9:30-10 a.m. The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m., according to Ascension Parish and City of Donaldsonville officials. The event will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year
The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Renovations at Ascension Parish Library’s Donaldsonville branch move forward
Donaldsonville residents will notice more programming this fall at Ascension Parish Library. With plans for ACT workshops for high school students, free legal help from attorneys, author visits, and seasonal crafts, the library is ready to reconnect with community members. The library also continues its partnership with the sheriff’s office,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man hospitalized in Prairieville area shooting, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in the Prairieville area that sent a man to a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street, which is located off Duplessis Road and near Airline Highway on the northern side of Gonzales. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business
Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville. Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Fish Bayou flood control structure
Area officials marked the completion of the Fish Bayou flood control structure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Alligator Bayou Road previously reopened for travel following an announcement in late August. "It will significantly ease flooding for residents in and around the area," a parish spokesperson said. "We are grateful to all...
Comments / 0