Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Auburn football vs. LSU Tigers: Our final score predictions are in.

The Auburn Tigers will host the Louisiana Tigers in a conference battle on Saturday. The game is the first conference matchup for LSU this season while Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime during Week 4. Although starting quarterback T.J. Finley is out with a shoulder injury, Robby Ashford will take over for the Tigers offense.
AUBURN, AL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. Auburn: Scouting report and score prediction

BATON ROUGE - Will LSU football drill the final nail in the coffin of Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn?. We're about to find out this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) when LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) heads to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face off against Auburn (3-1, 1-0) in coach Brian Kelly's first road game at LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former Indiana player breaks into LSU football locker room, claims he's the reason LSU won the 2019 title

A college football conflict grew out of control quickly at LSU on Monday. After he was caught breaking into the LSU football locker room, former Indiana football defensive tackle Ralph Green III was arrested and booked on several assault-related charges. He was recorded outside of Tiger Stadium in handcuffs surrounded by police and security.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year

The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Renovations at Ascension Parish Library’s Donaldsonville branch move forward

Donaldsonville residents will notice more programming this fall at Ascension Parish Library. With plans for ACT workshops for high school students, free legal help from attorneys, author visits, and seasonal crafts, the library is ready to reconnect with community members. The library also continues its partnership with the sheriff’s office,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business

Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville. Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Fish Bayou flood control structure

Area officials marked the completion of the Fish Bayou flood control structure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Alligator Bayou Road previously reopened for travel following an announcement in late August. "It will significantly ease flooding for residents in and around the area," a parish spokesperson said. "We are grateful to all...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

