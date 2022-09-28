Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale
Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.
Logitech's Best Accessories Just Got A Mac Glow-Up
Logitech is back with updated versions of some of its most popular accessories, including the wireless K380 keyboard, all of them made for Apple users.
yankodesign.com
Razer Edge 5G is another stab at an Android gaming handheld device
Although it has been a while since the last Nintendo DS and PS Vita sold on the market, handheld gaming devices haven’t really disappeared. One might say that the somewhat niche market has grown even bigger than before, thanks to the confluence of several factors. Mobile games on smartphones have formed a billion dollar industry, and the success of the Nintendo Switch has spurred many new devices, including Valve’s rare Steam Deck. While handheld PCs are now sprouting up left and right, there seems to be another current that’s building momentum. Handheld gaming devices powered by the mobile Android platform seem to be making a comeback, and the latest to show their vision include three of the tech industry’s biggest names.
Black Friday PS5 headset deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're rounding up some thoughts and predictions as to what this year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals might look like.
New PS5 rumored for 2023 release is the console we've been waiting for
Yet another PS5 redesign could be arriving as early as next year, with a pretty formative change in that of a detachable disc drive. It sounds like the most impactful PS5 redesign yet, according to leaker Tom Henderson via his new website, Insider Gaming (opens in new tab). He claims that the upcoming revision is set to launch around September 2023. And Sony is reportedly going to be shaking things up by selling the console with a detachable disc drive that connects via the USB-C port. Henderson says the new PS5 and its disc drive will be able to be bought separately, or bundled together.
Razer and Verizon introduce ‘the world’s first 5G gaming handheld’, and it’s coming soon
Razer's pre-announced gaming handheld is coming to the United States on Verizon with support for Ultra Wideband. Here's what we know so far, and when we'll learn more.
Neowin
GPU deals: Grab this limited offer Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB for just $700
If you happen to be shopping around for a graphics card to go with your new gaming rig or just upgrade your existing one, the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB model is currently selling at a very good price. The particular model we are talking about here is the MSI Ventus...
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
The best Dell XPS 15 and 17 deals for September 2022
If you know where to look you can save huge on some powerful Dell XPS laptops with beautiful screens including 4K resolutions, OLED panels, and more.
The Verge
The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now
The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
IGN
These Deals on HP Gaming Laptops and PCs Are Insane: RTX 3080 Gaming PC for $1368, RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1575
HP is offering some incredibly low prices on current generation gaming hardware. These HP OMEN and ENVY gaming laptops and PCs listed below are mostly outfitted with the newest generation Intel CPUs and GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. You'll be pretty hard pressed to find better prices than these elsewhere, especially from other big brands like Dell or Lenovo.
Ring Rolls Out Two Enhanced Spotlight Cams And 2nd-Gen Panic Button
Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.
notebookcheck.net
Deal: Cheap Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H now on sale with a steep 27% discount
The budget-friendly but well-performing RTX 3060 configuration of the Acer Nitro 5 is currently on sale for just US$729, which arguably turns this 15-inch gaming laptop into a very decent choice for frugal gamers who are looking for a cheap machine with an outstanding price-to-performance ratio. Although the peak travel...
The Verge
RIP Google Stadia: the latest news on the discontinued cloud gaming service
Google announced on September 29th, 2022, that its Stadia cloud game streaming service will be terminated in late January 2023. You can no longer make purchases through the platform, and notably, Google is offering refunds to gamers for everything that they might have purchased during its three-year existence: controllers, games, and all.
Logitech’s New Portable Gaming Console is Already on Sale Ahead of Its Release
Handheld gaming consoles are the next big thing and while a Nintendo Switch is great, Logitech is releasing its own portable gaming console and it’s on sale right now, even before its October 18 release. Get it now for just $299.99, a $50 discount from its original price of $349.99. Buy: Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $299.99 You can access multiple cloud gaming services through this portable gaming console, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. You’ve even got a Remote Play feature, which allows you to stream games from the Xbox or Steam app. The screen itself features a...
Amazon Goes Big On TV With New Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro, And Omni QLED Series
Amazon is going hard on TVs, announcing not only a new Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote today, but also a new lineup of QLED TVs
This curved monitor deal has one of our favorite gaming screens at a new record low price
This Benq Mobiuz curved screen has a new lowest ever price, beating its previous record by $50 - and more deals in time for the weekend
Staples laptop sale: Big discounts from HP, Microsoft, MSI, & more
Whether you need one for work or for gaming, you could save a couple hundred on your next machine.
laptopmag.com
Cheap laptop deal: AMD Ryzen Acer Aspire 5 Slim for just $299
Acer's Aspire 5 Slim laptop just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon. If you're shopping around for a notebook PC under $300, here's a deal that beats inflation. Right now, you can get the AMD-charged Acer Aspire 5 Slim for just $299 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Traditionally, it costs $399, so you're saving $100 here. This marks the lowest price ever for this notebook and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software
A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
SlashGear
