LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:

LENOX, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO