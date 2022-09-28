Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Clark Hosts Virtual Book Talk with Filmmaker Oct. 12
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m., the Clark Art Institute presents a virtual book talk with author and filmmaker Alan Govenar. Govenar joins Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark, in a conversation about his novel, Boccaccio in the Berkshires.The event takes place via Zoom.
iBerkshires.com
WCMA to Host Symposium Inspired by Mary Ann Unger
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College Museum of Art is pleased to announce the symposium Women Shaping Space: Feminism and Materiality, held in conjunction with the exhibition Mary Ann Unger: To Shape a Moon from Bone. This series of talks and discussions on Oct. 6 and 7 looks outward from...
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Co. to Host Linklater Online Voice Workshop
LENOX, Mass. — Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 with Linklater Voice and the Power of Imagery, led by faculty member Marie Ramirez Downing. This workshop will dive into Linklater voice work...
iBerkshires.com
Simon's Rock Opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock recently announced the opening of the new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college's campus on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving...
iBerkshires.com
PCTV to Host Video Production Training Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television announced its Production Training Series for the Fall 2022 season, focusing on field production and the creation of video on-location using camcorders and associated equipment. The series is open to the public, and it is not required to attend every session to participate....
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week
Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Hires Branch Officers for Lenox, Lee
ADAMS, Mass. — Charles P. O’Brien, President, and CEO of Adams Community Bank, announces a new branch hire and a recent promotion. Kara Clark has been promoted to Branch Officer of the Lenox branch. Clark began with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a Customer Service Representative in Williamstown. After only two years of customer service and extensive ACB product and service knowledge, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at our Park Street location.
iBerkshires.com
BMC Renaming Cancer Center After Former President, CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is renaming the BMC Cancer Center to honor former health system President and CEO David E. Phelps in recognition of his leadership in the development of the center and its membership in the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. The new name is the Phelps...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Library Hosting Programs for World Mental Health Day
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:
iBerkshires.com
BHS Adds Board Certified Pulmonologist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems announces the appointment of Dr. Joseph L. Simonson, a pulmonologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Pulmonary Professional Services of BMC. Simonson is accepting new patients in need of pulmonary care and joins Drs. Glenda Bowen,...
iBerkshires.com
BHS Appoints General Surgeon to Fairview Hospital
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – Berkshire Health Systems has announced the appointment of Mark A. Taylor, II, MD, a General Surgeon, to the medical staff of Fairview Hospital and the provider staff of East Mountain Medical Specialty Services. Taylor is accepting new patients in need of general surgery. His clinical...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Part of National Opioid Treatment Study
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams is one of more than a dozen communities in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, that is part of a federal study on opioid prevention and recovery. "I want to very simply give this council one word to remember tonight, and that is 'heal,'" Richard Alcombright...
iBerkshires.com
Froio Center Volunteers Pack Monthly Brown Bags for Seniors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — An assembly line of volunteers quickly and efficiently packed nearly 200 bags of food at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center last week. This is done on the fourth Friday of each month through the Council on Aging's Brown Bag Grocery Program, which provides eligible seniors with a bag of groceries through curbside pickup and van delivery.
iBerkshires.com
West Side Legends Sets Open House for First Development
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The West Side Legends is embarking on a multiphase initiative to "Buy Back our Neighborhood" by redeveloping the neighborhood. On Saturday, the nonprofit group will celebrate its first development, 28-30 Daniels Ave., with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will explain how...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Needs Christmas Trees
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is seeking two large fir trees to decorate the downtown for the holiday season. They should be 25 to 30 feet in height. One will be placed at Monument Square and the other one at Rosenthal Square to be lighted this November. Trees...
iBerkshires.com
Stasiowski Leads Wahconah Volleyball Past Pioneer Valley
DALTON, Mass. – Lily Stasiowski had five kills Friday to lead the Wahconah volleyball team to a three-set win over Pioneer Valley. Casey Wilson passed out 11 assists and served a pair of aces, and Taylor Mason had nine assists and three aces in the 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 win.
iBerkshires.com
Guest Column: Together, We Can End Hunger
A recent survey from Berkshire Regional Planning Commission tells us one in 10 Berkshire County residents report rarely or never being able to afford healthy food. In a land of plenty, food insecurity is the heartbreaking reality for many of our friends and neighbors, colleagues and family members. Hunger persists...
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
iBerkshires.com
South Hadley Girls Top Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The South Hadley girls soccer team Friday handed Pittsfield a 4-1 loss at Kirvin Park. Molly Pope scored for the Generals. Pittsfield (1–7) goes to Wahconah on Saturday.
