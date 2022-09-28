ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

University of Arkansas

Hopkins Family Selected as the 2022 Family of the Year

The Hopkins Family of Morrilton, Arkansas, was awarded the 2022 Family of the Year during Family Weekend on Sept. 16-18. Nominated by John Hopkins, a senior biological anthropology major and music minor, the family was honored during Family Weekend at the Arkansas vs. Missouri State University game on Saturday, Sept. 17.
MORRILTON, AR
Schreckhise ’91 to Present Art Exhibit in October

University of the Ozarks alumna Suzannah M. Schreckhise ’91 will present her art exhibit, prə-ˋjekt; prä- jekt, throughout the month of October as part of the University’s Artist of the Month Series. The exhibit will run from Oct. 3-28 in the Stephens Gallery. The exhibit...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Five “New Aryan Empire” associates sentenced to prison

White Supremacists Gang Trafficked Drugs in Pope County Area. LITTLE ROCK—Five defendants were sentenced yesterday for their involvement in crimes carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Each defendant previously pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.
POPE COUNTY, AR
Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court

Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Colleges
Education
Former hotel property sale the top Sebastian County deal in August

The $1.2 million sale of a former hotel site on Waldron Road in Fort Smith was the top Sebastian County property transaction in August, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. Fort Smith-based Ghan Properties sold the commercial property and building at 2219 S. Waldron...
FORT SMITH, AR
Five white supremacist gang members sentenced to prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another five people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in crimes committed by the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang that operated in Arkansas. According to reports, each of the defendants had previously pleaded guilty to a number of crimes that were committed...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
FORT SMITH, AR

