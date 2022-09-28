Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Hopkins Family Selected as the 2022 Family of the Year
The Hopkins Family of Morrilton, Arkansas, was awarded the 2022 Family of the Year during Family Weekend on Sept. 16-18. Nominated by John Hopkins, a senior biological anthropology major and music minor, the family was honored during Family Weekend at the Arkansas vs. Missouri State University game on Saturday, Sept. 17.
ozarks.edu
Schreckhise ’91 to Present Art Exhibit in October
University of the Ozarks alumna Suzannah M. Schreckhise ’91 will present her art exhibit, prə-ˋjekt; prä- jekt, throughout the month of October as part of the University’s Artist of the Month Series. The exhibit will run from Oct. 3-28 in the Stephens Gallery. The exhibit...
Arkansas storm tracker shares story about Hurricane Ian
A storm tracker from Arkansas shares his experience of being in a category four hurricane.
thv11.com
How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort Smith
If you've driven up Market Trce Rd in Fort Smith, there is a good chance you've seen a new bright yellow restaurant building. While the signs are up, we now know that this will be another El Toro location.
Washington, Benton Counties placed under burn bans
Washington County was added to the list of counties in Arkansas that are under a burn ban on September 29.
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
neareport.com
Five “New Aryan Empire” associates sentenced to prison
White Supremacists Gang Trafficked Drugs in Pope County Area. LITTLE ROCK—Five defendants were sentenced yesterday for their involvement in crimes carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Each defendant previously pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
cdcgamingreports.com
Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court
Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
talkbusiness.net
Former hotel property sale the top Sebastian County deal in August
The $1.2 million sale of a former hotel site on Waldron Road in Fort Smith was the top Sebastian County property transaction in August, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. Fort Smith-based Ghan Properties sold the commercial property and building at 2219 S. Waldron...
Scott County Sheriff, former officer charged after use of force incident
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Scott County Sheriff and a former Waldron police sergeant have been charged after an Arkansas State Police investigation of an arrest in February that was caught on multiple body cameras. According to arrest documents filed on Friday, Sept. 30, an Arkansas State Police...
Rollover accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville blocks traffic
A rollover accident blocks traffic on September 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hill Avenue in Fayetteville in front of the Kum and Go gas station.
KHBS
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays in Fort Smith, injuries unknown
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Massard Road and Rogers Avenue intersection Friday, Sept. 30, morning. The crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is expected to cause delays for the next few hours. FSPD asks drivers traveling...
Suspect obtained restraining order against murdered woman
Kacey Jennings, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Allison Maria Castro, 28, obtained a restraining order against her this summer, only to ask for it to be dismissed one day later.
Fayetteville man arrested after pulling gun, threatening to kill driver in ‘road rage incident’
A Fayetteville man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after drawing a gun and threatening to kill another man in a "road rage incident" outside a N. College Avenue restaurant.
