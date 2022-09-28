Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.
You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
CoinDesk
iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings
In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
CoinDesk
Is Bitcoin an Inflation Hedge? Investors Are Still Unsure
Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $19,000 level Wednesday intraday as industry watchers pondered anew whether the largest cryptocurrency would become a go-to asset in times of high inflation. BTC was recently up about 3% over the past 24 hours and roughly 6% over the past seven days, according to Messari data.
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
CoinDesk
Celsius Creditors Move to Subpoena Lending Firm Equities First for $439M Collateral Repayment
Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy. The move comes after Celsius' former CEO, Alex Mashinsky, declared the company had borrowed money from Equities First, and when it attempted to repay the loans Equities First was unable to return the collateral. Mashinsky said Celsius is still owed $439 million from Equities First.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SilverSun Technologies
Rhodium Enterprises has agreed to merge with publicly traded tech firm SilverSun Technologies (SSNT), which will bring the mining company to U.S. public markets. It's no secret that miners have been struggling in recent markets thanks to the big plunge in bitcoin (BTC) prices. The bear market has also nearly closed the door on capital markets. Last week, Compute North, one of the largest mining hosting firms, filed for bankruptcy. Rhodium in January announced plans for an initial public offering in the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion valuation range, but postponed those intentions just one week later.
CoinDesk
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin to Five New Chains, Unveils Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol
Circle Internet Financial, issuer of the second largest stablecoin, USD coin (USDC), will expand USDC to five new blockchains in an attempt to strengthen its market position and bolster access across multiple chains. Circle also unveiled a tool called Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to enhance USDC transactions between different blockchains. The...
CoinDesk
Bittrex, BitGo, 6 Other Firms Join Crypto Market Integrity Coalition
Crypto exchange Bittrex, custodian BitGo and six other firms have joined the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a self-regulatory organization aiming to combat crypto market manipulation. Along with Bittrex and BitGo, Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy and VAF compliance have also joined the CMIC, according to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Assigned Sell-Equivalent Stock Rating by Wells Fargo on Competition Risk
Coinbase Global (COIN) was assigned an underweight stock recommendation by Wells Fargo Thursday as the bank sees increased global competition eating into the crypto exchange's market share and lower retail fees eroding profitability. The company's path to sustainable profitability will be challenging given the above dynamics, and effects of the...
CoinDesk
Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
CoinDesk
Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender
The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Strong Over $19K; Why Is the Dollar Dominating?
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major altcoins surge. Insights: The dollar's recent strength in the face of the U.S.'s steep inflation seems illogical, but is it? (CoinDesk columnist David Z. Morris) Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up...
CoinDesk
Paradigm Leads $11.8M Funding Round Into Web3 Firewall Blowfish
Crypto investment firm Paradigm led an $11.8 million funding round into Blowfish, a firewall provider looking to help Web3 firms fight off the cyberattacks that can often plague their products and services. Blowfish will allow wallet providers and custodians to offer users real-time warnings and human-readable transaction context, according to...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $19.5K as Investors Chew Over Latest Price Data
Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading at about $19,500, up about 0.3% over the past 24 hours in choppy trading. Prices jumped sharply during the 14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET) time frame and even cracked the $20,000 threshold shortly after a speech on global financial stability by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard. BTC then retreated to a range between $19,500 and $20,000 in the subsequent hours but experienced a sudden sell-off right before the U.S. equity market close.
CoinDesk
Surging Bitcoin-Sterling Trading Volume Points to Hedging Demand for Crypto, or Does It?
The bitcoin-British pound (BTC/GBP) pair listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitstamp and Bitfinex, is more active than ever. Analysts, however, are divided on whether the surge stems from investors switching to the largest cryptocurrency by market value to protect against the sterling slide or from traders looking to profit from the volatility.
CoinDesk
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's Venu Palaparthi.
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Technologies Stock Popped on Thursday
Palantir extended an existing contract with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. It's also partnering with BigBear.ai on an Army-wide automation platform. The stock is pricy, but its guidance might be conservative. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Systems of Identity and Owning Your Own Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. By what means do we think about identity? A substantial amount of regulation and policy work that is happening in crypto right now, is about how and when one will need to classify a transaction or exchange and to what extent do pre-existing rules apply in the Web3 space.
