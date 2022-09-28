ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Tulsa County District Attorney sheds light on mental health care in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler spoke candidly about the situation of mental illness treatment in Oklahoma. “In my 30-plus years, I've witnessed that situation erode so badly that the Tulsa County Sheriff now houses the largest amount of mentally ill people in the state," said Kunzweiler.
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmakers push for statewide ban on transitioning of minors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A handful of Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a statewide ban on certain gender reassignment services. Senator Nathan Dahm and Represenative Wendy Stearman made the announcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. There's been influence from around the state, and the country. Fox 25 received...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Organizations, businesses step up to aid in Hurricane Ian relief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ian is once again a hurricane. The storm regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it spins toward South Carolina, but leaves damage in Florida. The American Red Cross has begun what will no doubt be a challenging cleanup and recovery process. Organizations and companies across the country are travelling to help out those Floridians, including the Public Service of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmakers head to special session to divide up pandemic relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State lawmakers have dived back into special session to divide up the state's $1.8 billion of federal pandemic relief funds. Lawmakers are going to have a full day of passing bills in both chambers on Thursday as they divide money around the state, with many saying this is one of the most transparent processes they have had at the Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Creek Turnpike to go cashless in November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is continuing to create cashless tolls. Only two toll roads switched to PlatePay in 2021. But the OTA took steps Friday towards its fourth conversion in four months. The Cimmaron Turnpike, which connects Tulsa and Stillwater, got its first cashless toll...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Comfortable fall weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Get ready for another comfortable day across Green Country!. Temperatures may struggle to surpass the 80-degree mark in a few spots today. Sunny skies are expected to last through much of this weekend. However, clouds move back in for the start of next work week.
TULSA, OK

