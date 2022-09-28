Read full article on original website
KTUL
Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent speaks on latest statewide education assessment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Education became somewhat of a political football throughout the pandemic. While opinions differed on how to handle schooling in that nightmare scenario, just about everyone was on the same page knowing students were going to struggle. "We know that we still, as a state and...
KTUL
Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
KTUL
Tulsa County District Attorney sheds light on mental health care in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler spoke candidly about the situation of mental illness treatment in Oklahoma. “In my 30-plus years, I've witnessed that situation erode so badly that the Tulsa County Sheriff now houses the largest amount of mentally ill people in the state," said Kunzweiler.
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmakers push for statewide ban on transitioning of minors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A handful of Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a statewide ban on certain gender reassignment services. Senator Nathan Dahm and Represenative Wendy Stearman made the announcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. There's been influence from around the state, and the country. Fox 25 received...
KTUL
Organizations, businesses step up to aid in Hurricane Ian relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ian is once again a hurricane. The storm regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it spins toward South Carolina, but leaves damage in Florida. The American Red Cross has begun what will no doubt be a challenging cleanup and recovery process. Organizations and companies across the country are travelling to help out those Floridians, including the Public Service of Oklahoma.
KTUL
Governor's calls for grocery tax elimination face an uphill battle in the Oklahoma Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — We've heard call after call from the Governor for inflation relief and an end to the state's grocery tax, but his proposal is facing an uphill battle. The House answered the call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before adjourning in June.
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmakers head to special session to divide up pandemic relief funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State lawmakers have dived back into special session to divide up the state's $1.8 billion of federal pandemic relief funds. Lawmakers are going to have a full day of passing bills in both chambers on Thursday as they divide money around the state, with many saying this is one of the most transparent processes they have had at the Capitol.
KTUL
'We're going to make a huge difference': Red Cross talks Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Devastation was left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian. In this time of crisis, the Oklahoma standard is on full display. Several Oklahoma groups are stepping in to help people affected by the hurricane. Fox 25 spoke with people from the American Red Cross (ARC),...
KTUL
Bills looks to eliminate rules that reduce social security benefits for public servants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many teachers, police and firefighters are not getting their full social security benefits, even though they're paid in. Now, a bill to get rid of the rules that reduce social security benefits for public servants, is moving forward. The Social Security Fairness Act is meant...
KTUL
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
KTUL
Creek Turnpike to go cashless in November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is continuing to create cashless tolls. Only two toll roads switched to PlatePay in 2021. But the OTA took steps Friday towards its fourth conversion in four months. The Cimmaron Turnpike, which connects Tulsa and Stillwater, got its first cashless toll...
KTUL
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Comfortable fall weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Get ready for another comfortable day across Green Country!. Temperatures may struggle to surpass the 80-degree mark in a few spots today. Sunny skies are expected to last through much of this weekend. However, clouds move back in for the start of next work week.
