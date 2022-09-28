Read full article on original website
Stasiowski Leads Wahconah Volleyball Past Pioneer Valley
DALTON, Mass. – Lily Stasiowski had five kills Friday to lead the Wahconah volleyball team to a three-set win over Pioneer Valley. Casey Wilson passed out 11 assists and served a pair of aces, and Taylor Mason had nine assists and three aces in the 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 win.
South Hadley Girls Top Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The South Hadley girls soccer team Friday handed Pittsfield a 4-1 loss at Kirvin Park. Molly Pope scored for the Generals. Pittsfield (1–7) goes to Wahconah on Saturday.
Easthampton Shuts Out Hoosac Valley
ADAMS, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley football team was held scoreless on Friday as the team lost its third game of the season to visiting Easthampton, 28-0. The Hurricanes allowed a touchdown from Easthampton on the kickoff, putting them at an 8-0 disadvantage to start the game after a successful 2-point conversion. Both teams were scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, as several interceptions were thrown by both teams, including on back-to-back plays.
Davis Scores to Send Spartans Past Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Kayleigh Davis scored the only goal of the night Friday as the Monument Mountain girls soccer team outbattled South County rival Lenox for a 1-0 win. Lenox coach Brian Seminara said it was a back-and-forth battle all game between the now Central League foes. “Monument made...
Kaley, McLaughlin Lead Wahconah Golfers Past Mounties
DALTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin and Tim Kaley each finished at 2-over 37 on the front nine at Wahconah Golf Club Friday to lead Wahconah to a 158-187 win over Mount Greylock. Brady Breitmaier finished right behind them with a 38 that included a birdie on the par-3 sixth hole. Sam McLaughlin rounded out Wahconah’s scoring with a 46.
Calvert Scores Four as Wahconah Boys Top Mount Everett
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored four goals Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-2 win over Mount Everett. Ryan Marauszwski had a goal and two assists, and Brady Payson had a goal and an assist in the win. Nathaniel Von Ruden scored with an...
South Hadley Boys Shut Out Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Charlie Anischik scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead the South Hadley boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Lenox. The Millionaires (1-6) host Frontier on Monday.
McNeice Leads Taconic to Sweep at Ware
WARE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice passed out 21 assists while posting a triple double as the Taconic volleyball team swept Ware on Friday night. McNeice pulled up 10 digs and served 10 aces in the 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win. She also served six straight points to close the match.
Dunham Comes Through for Wahconah in Nail-Biter at Forest Park
ADAMS, Mass. – Wahconah senior Tommy Dunham carded a 40 to clinch a 165-169 win over Hoosac Valley at Forest Park Country Club on Thursday. “We were down 5 shots going into the final group and senior Tommy ‘Gunns’ Dunham came in with a clutch score of 40 to lift us to the victory,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said. "Gunner played great today, especially for never seeing Forest Park. Proud of him for sure.
Ezan, Castro Lead Taconic Boys to Eighth Straight Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 6-3 win over Westfield Tech. Luke Murphy and Eric Quaidoo each scored a goal, and Job Vengalil finished with two assists in the win. Taconic...
Pittsfield Rolls Over Putnam Voc
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – It took the Pittsfield football team less than five minutes to score 24 points en route to a 52-0 win over Putnam Vocational at Gene Dellea Field on Friday night. Keanu Arce-Jackson threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and a...
Taconic Shuts Out Ludlow, Evens Record at 2-2
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Just because the Taconic football team won 34-0 against Ludlow on Thursday night, do not think the Thunder did not face any adversity in the game. It did – in the form of penalty flags that have proven costly for this Taconic squad in the past.
Martin Leads Taconic Girls Past Hampden Charter
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Tiffin Martin scored four goals Wednesday to lead the Taconic girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over Hampden Charter. Ava Maffuccio scored twice in the win at Berkshire Community College. Olivia Legree and Matilda Delsignore split time in goal to earn the win. Taconic (2-3-2) hosts...
Lenox Girls, Boys Clean Up at Home
LENOX, Mass. -- The Lenox girls and boys cross country teams Wednesday dominated on their home course, taking three dual meets apiece and more than half of the top 10 individual places in a five-team meet. For the girls, Alice Culver led the way with a time of 20 minutes,...
Savage, Mounties Sweep Belchertown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Celina Savage recorded 12 kills Wednesday to lead the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Belchertown. Savage also served six aces in the 25-10, 25-21, 25-18 win. Charlotte Coody passed out 17 assists and recorded three kills and three aces. Jackie Branan had...
Feder, McCann Tech Girls Blank Putnam Voc
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Emily Feder scored a goal and set up two more on Thursday as the McCann Tech girls soccer team defeated Putnam Vocational, 7-0. Seven different players scored for the Hornets. Catryna Marsh finished with a goal and an assist. McCann Tech (6-2) goes to Westfield...
Saunders Leads Drury to Win at Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Madison Saunders scored a second-half goal Wednesday to give the Drury girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Mount Everett. Saunders converted an assist from Alyssa Russell for the game’s only scoring. “It was a good defensive battle tonight on both ends,” Mount Everett coach...
Hetherington Scores as Improved Mounties Draw with Pope Francis
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Davis scored in the 72nd minute Wednesday to give the Pope Francis boys soccer team a 1-1 tie with Mount Greylock. Eamon Hetherington scored with an assist from Declan Rogers midway through the second half to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead. “We lost 4-0...
Breitmaier, Kaley Lift Wahconah Golfers to 9-0 Record
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Monument Mountain’s Bradley Danyluck earned medalist honors, but Wahconah pulled out a narrow 178-181 win over the Spartans at Wyantenuck on Wednesday. Danyluck finished with a 41 to lead the field. Wahconah pulled out the match on the strength of a pair of 42s...
Unbeaten Taconic Boys Top Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro had a goal and an assist Wednesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Commerce. Luke Murphy and Ezra Ezan also scored for the Thunder. Taconic (8-0-1) hosts Westfield Tech on Friday.
