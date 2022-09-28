ADAMS, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley football team was held scoreless on Friday as the team lost its third game of the season to visiting Easthampton, 28-0. The Hurricanes allowed a touchdown from Easthampton on the kickoff, putting them at an 8-0 disadvantage to start the game after a successful 2-point conversion. Both teams were scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, as several interceptions were thrown by both teams, including on back-to-back plays.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO